New infosec products of the week: September 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Armis, Cisco, CTERA, Kingston Digital, Purism, and Swissbit.

Librem 11 tablet sets new standard for privacy and security with Linux-based PureOS

Purism introduced the new Librem 11 tablet running secure PureBoot and Linux kernel-based PureOS. Librem 11 is made for individuals, organizations, government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and businesses that need security and privacy with powerful portability.

Kingston launches IronKey D500S, a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive

D500S is FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified with new enhancements from NIST requiring secure microprocessor upgrades for stronger security and attack protections for government and military use. The drive self-tests upon bootup and includes thermal and voltage protection to automatically shut down when certain threshold is reached.

Swissbit introduces iShield Archive memory card that protects sensitive information

With ‘iShield Archive’, Swissbit introduces a new microSD card designed for encryption and access protection of video and image records, expanding the Swissbit iShield product line for plug-and-play security solutions.

Cisco Secure Application provides business risk insights for cloud native apps

To help organizations secure cloud native applications, the new Cisco Secure Application offering – now available on Cisco’s recently launched Full-Stack Observability Platform – arms customers with expanded visibility and intelligent business risk insights across cloud environments, empowering businesses to better prioritize and respond in real-time to revenue and reputation-impacting security risks and reduce overall organizational risk profiles.

Armis Centrix delivers a modular approach to cyber exposure management

Armis Centrix enables organizations to discover, contextualize, enrich and profile every asset in their environment whilst also building a line of defense by leveraging Armis Centrix Asset Intelligence risk scores, policies, alerting and visualizations and most importantly: prioritize efforts against the exposures that matter to your business.

CTERA Vault safeguards against risks related to data tampering

CTERA Vault provides the flexibility and granularity to create WORM Cloud Folders with customized retention modes for specific periods of time to fit any organization’s regulatory or compliance requirements. The CTERA Portal provides centralized control and management of the policies that are enforced at every remote CTERA Edge Filer.