Protecting against FraudGPT, ChatGPT’s evil twin

FraudGPT is the evil counterpart to ChatGPT. Criminals use it to target businesses with phishing emails and scams with speed and accuracy like never before. The AI can be prompted to create the most realistic phishing emails, perfected down to a business’ tone and artistic style, and encourage victims to hand over sensitive information, such as bank information or corporate login details.

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Newman, the CEO of My1Login, discusses the risks that FraudGPT poses and the techniques criminals use to target organizations.