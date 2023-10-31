Ukraine’s top security official to keynote IRISSCON 2023 conference

The Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s technical security and intelligence service will give the keynote address at this year’s IRISSCERT cybersecurity conference, IRISSCON, in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 16 November.

Victor Zhora, Deputy Chairman of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP), will discuss how the nation has defended itself against multiple digital attacks since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

In September, SSSCIP revealed that, despite efforts by Ukrainian authorities to bolster their defenses, the number of security threats by Russian hacking groups doubled between the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. The agency also warned that the Russian invasion will have cybersecurity implications far beyond Russia and Ukraine, highlighting “a notable shift in the Russian cybercriminal ecosystem that will likely have long-term implications for coordination between criminal groups and the scale of cybercrime worldwide.”

Every year, IRISSCON features a diverse lineup of leading international and Irish figures in the cybersecurity industry. The 2023 edition will feature talks on various subjects, from the frontline of cyber conflict to communicating cybersecurity to the board.

A panel including recognized security researcher Katie Moussouris, Professor Ciaran Martin of Oxford University, former head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, Joseph Stephens from the Irish National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and security advocate Jen Ellis, will debate whether Government regulation would lead to improved security.

Also confirmed are speakers from the National Cyber Crime Bureau at An Garda Siochana, Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre, Scotland’s Cyber and Fraud Centre, as well as presenters from technology companies including Microsoft, Cisco, Crowdstrike, Forescout, and Check Point.

Brian Honan, founder and Head of IRISSCERT, says, “The old Irish proverb “Ní neart go cur le chéile, there is no strength without cooperation, resonates strongly given the current threat landscape facing organizations today. IRISSCON provides a safe space for cybersecurity practitioners to learn from excellent speakers and from each other to fight cybercrime better. While we have an excellent lineup of experts speaking at this year’s conference. I am particularly excited that Victor Zhora from the SSSCIP will share the latest threats he and his team are dealing with in the ongoing fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

IRISSCON is Ireland’s longest-running cybersecurity conference, having held its first event in 2009. The gathering aims to help companies to better protect themselves in this challenging environment of increasing cyber threats and cross-border attacks. Recent figures from the insurance company Hiscox found that 71 percent of Irish companies suffered at least one cyber attack in the last 12 months, up from 50 percent the previous year.

Here’s a photo gallery about last year’s event. Register for IRISSCON 2023 here.