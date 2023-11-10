New infosec products of the week: November 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Aqua Security, ARMO, Druva, IRONSCALES, Malwarebytes, and Varonis.

Varonis enhances its Microsoft 365 offering to prevent sensitive email exposure

Varonis announced major enhancements to its Microsoft 365 offering. With this release, Varonis extends its patented data classification technology to email messages, attachments, and calendar events, adding vital context to the company’s Exchange Online threat detection and exposure analysis capabilities.

Kubescape 3.0 elevates open-source Kubernetes security

Targeted at the DevSecOps practitioner or platform engineer, Kubescape, the open-source Kubernetes security platform has reached version 3.0. Kubescape 3.0 adds new features that make it easier for organizations to secure their Kubernetes clusters.

Aqua Trivy open-source security scanner now finds Kubernetes security risks

The Aqua Trivy open-source scanner now supports vulnerability scanning for Kubernetes components and Kubernetes Bill of Materials (KBOM) generation. Now, companies can better understand the components within their Kubernetes environment and how secure they are to reduce risk.

Malwarebytes ThreatDown helps organizations to overpower threats

Formerly named Malwarebytes for Business, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies like the new Security Advisor dashboard and ThreatDown Bundles that combine the technologies and services needed to protect organizations from today’s sophisticated cyber landscape.

Druva introduces Azure VM backup and recovery capabilities

Druva’s 100% agentless, cloud-native SaaS solution provides air-gapped backups for Azure VMs. The solution automatically secures backup copies outside of customers’ Azure tenancy in the Druva Cloud — better protecting data and reducing risk from emerging threats and insider attacks.

IRONSCALES expands platform capabilities to improve employee phishing awareness

IRONSCALES announced its Fall ’23 Release, strengthening its foundational behavioral analysis with deep image-based detection capabilities to stop email attacks that bypass text analysis such as QR code phishing attacks (or quishing).