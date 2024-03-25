Cybercriminals use ChatGPT’s prompts as weapons
Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT has garnered attention across industries for its ability to generate relevant responses to various queries. However, as the adoption of ChatGPT accelerates, so do discussions surrounding its ethical and security implications. Organizations grapple with questions about data privacy, content moderation, and potential misuse.
In this round-up from Help Net Security, cybersecurity experts discuss various aspects of ChatGPT and its implications for cybersecurity.
Complete videos
- Rodman Ramezanian, Global Cloud Threat Lead at Skyhigh Security, discusses how ChatGPT can strengthen business defenses.
- Meghan Maneval, Director of Technical Product Management, Reciprocity, discusses why companies considering the utilization of ChatGPT internally must ensure the tool and the provider undergo the same third-party risk management process as any other application.
- Arvind Raman, SVP and CISO at BlackBerry, discusses how organizations worldwide implement or plan bans on ChatGPT and other Generative AI applications within the workplace over cybersecurity concerns.
- Tal Zamir, CTO of Perception Point, believes this will be a powerful tool malicious actors will use to amp up phishing campaigns, as they’ll gain an efficient way to boost customized phishing email output beyond their use of traditional ChatGPT.