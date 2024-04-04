Strengthening defenses against nation-state and for-profit cyber attacks

There is an urgent need to secure tactical, operational, and strategic critical assets from the edge to the core.

In this Help Net Security video, Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security, discusses the steps enterprises and critical infrastructure must take to improve their environments from for-profit and nation-state attacks.

To protect critical infrastructure against rising geopolitical tensions, the government must focus on securing credentials and controlling access privileges to the most granular degree possible. They can achieve this by implementing cyber mesh and identity, credential, and access management solutions with multi-factor authentication.

They also must implement automated credential rotation and move to store credentials in a mesh-protected vault for user and machine identities that do not give up their secrets even if some systems are compromised.