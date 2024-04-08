How malicious email campaigns continue to slip through the cracks

In this Help Net Security video, Josh Bartolomie, VP of Global Threat Services at Cofense, discusses how email will remain a target as long as it remains the predominant form of communication within a business.

Cofense researchers have found that malicious email threats bypassing secure email gateways (SEGs) increased over 100% in the past year. Furthermore, threat actors are enhancing their sophistication, successfully circumventing conventional email security measures. They are adopting novel attack vectors, including QR code phishing, SMS-based phishing (smishing), and voicemail phishing (vishing). These methods are increasingly used to exploit victims and extract sensitive information, leading to devastating consequences.