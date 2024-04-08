Help Net Security
How malicious email campaigns continue to slip through the cracks

In this Help Net Security video, Josh Bartolomie, VP of Global Threat Services at Cofense, discusses how email will remain a target as long as it remains the predominant form of communication within a business.

Cofense researchers have found that malicious email threats bypassing secure email gateways (SEGs) increased over 100% in the past year. Furthermore, threat actors are enhancing their sophistication, successfully circumventing conventional email security measures. They are adopting novel attack vectors, including QR code phishing, SMS-based phishing (smishing), and voicemail phishing (vishing). These methods are increasingly used to exploit victims and extract sensitive information, leading to devastating consequences.

