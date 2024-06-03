Organizations are moving from experimenting with AI to adopting it
Despite AI’s potential, only 14% of organizations are ready to implement and utilize these technologies. While AI offers significant advantages, the focus must shift to essential, foundational actions to realize its full potential, emphasizing both technical and soft skills development across all organizational levels.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we feature excerpts from previously recorded videos of industry experts discussing the future impact of AI on the cybersecurity sector.
Complete videos
- Dave Lewis, former Advisory CISO at Cisco, helps companies understand their level of AI readiness.
- George Tziahanas, AGC and VP of Compliance at Archive360, identifies core areas that may not have received enough attention yet, but likely will in the months ahead.
- Tyler Young, CISO at BigID, explores AI’s challenges, triumphs, and future in cybersecurity.
- David Harris, Principal Generative AI Author at Pluralsight, discusses how a base-level understanding of key principles of AI and machine learning and developing soft skills like problem-solving should be prioritized throughout all levels of an organization.