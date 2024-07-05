New infosec products of the week: July 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from LogRhythm, NordVPN, Regula, and Scythe.

LogRhythm’s enhancements boost analyst efficiency

This quarter, LogRhythm is highlighting its Machine Data Intelligence (MDI) Fabric for the AI-ready Security Operations Center (SOC). Streaming of logs to AWS S3 storage provides a cost-effective and easy way to retain data in a searchable format for business requirements such as compliance audits, long-term forensic search, leveraging a “bring your own storage” approach for cloud storage of logs.

SCYTHE 4.3 enables organizations to test and validate their defenses

SCYTHE has announced SCYTHE 4.3, which brings a host of enhancements designed to support and advance cybersecurity teams’ capabilities in threat emulation, vulnerability management, and security integration.

Regula Forensic Studio updates improve the accuracy of forensic examinations

Regula has released a significant update to its operating software, Regula Forensic Studio. This major revamp enhances the functionality of forensic devices, improves usability, streamlines operations, and allows for more precise document examination.

NordVPN File Checker protects users from infected files

Despite the easy-to-use interface, the technology behind File Checker is much more complex. Whenever a user uploads a file to File Checker, the tool calculates the file’s hash in the browser and sends it to NordLabs’ backend. Here, it’s checked against a huge database of known malicious file hashes.