New infosec products of the week: July 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AttackIQ, IT-Harvest, Pentera, Prompt Security, and Quantum Xchange.

AttackIQ Mission Control simplifies security testing for distributed teams

AttackIQ Mission Control enhances AttackIQ Enterprise BAS deployments within large organizations, streamlining security testing for distributed teams. Reviewers are provided business entity insights analytics that show coverage and success by MITRE ATT&CK tactic, the top MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques, procedures not prevented nor detected, and much more in test summary dashboard and reporting.

Pentera updates RansomwareReady to secure Linux environments

Pentera announced a major update to its RansomwareReady product, enabling customers to proactively test the security of their Linux environments. With this addition, Pentera empowers organizations to adopt proactive measures against the world’s most pervasive and destructive ransomware strains across Windows and Linux operating systems.

Prompt Security introduces GenAI security solution for MSSPs

At every touchpoint of GenAI in an organization — from GenAI tools and assistants used by employees and developers to GenAI integrations in homegrown applications — Prompt Security inspects each prompt and model response to prevent the exposure of sensitive data, block harmful content, and secure against GenAI-specific attacks.

IT-Harvest incorporates security scores from Black Kite into its dashboard

With the inclusion of Black Kite’s Data Breach Index which offers historical breach context about data breaches, and Black Kite’s Ransomware Susceptibility Index (RSI), which uses data and ML to discover the likelihood that an organization will experience ransomware attack, IT-Harvest clients will have access to a more detailed view of risk.

Quantum Xchange CipherInsights enhancements identify weaknesses in enterprise cryptography

CipherInsights Version 11.0 includes several new features to pinpoint any weaknesses in enterprise cryptography and ease an organization’s inevitable migration to quantum-safe cryptography, replacing their legacy encryption with Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards to be announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) summer 2024.