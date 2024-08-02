New infosec products of the week: August 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from: Adaptive Shield, Fortanix, Clutch Security, Nucleus Security, Wing Security and Synack.

Adaptive Shield unveils ITDR platform for SaaS

Adaptive Shield has unveiled its Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) platform for SaaS environments. Platform works alongside the company’s prevention SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) platform and enables enterprises to proactively cover the breadth of attack vectors within the SaaS ecosystem.

Fortanix expands Key Insight to enhance cryptographic security across hybrid environments

Fortanix announced a major expansion to the Key Insight solution, allowing organizations to discover, assess, and remediate their fragmented cryptographic security risks proactively. Key Insight can now scan on-premises services such as databases, storage, etc., making it the solution to discover encryption keys and data services across hybrid environments, including on-premises.

Clutch Security launches to transform management of NHIs

Clutch Security emerged from stealth and unveiled its Universal Non-Human Identity (NHI) Security Platform. Clutch’s mission is to deliver end-to-end NHI security and proactively bridge NHI security gaps across the entire organizational landscape, without affecting business velocity.

Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform enhances threat assessment and remediation speed

Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to aggregate, analyze, and act on insights from government, open-source, and premium threat intelligence feeds while reducing manual effort, accelerating threat assessment, and promoting proactive remediation.

Wing Security unveils custom SaaS Threat Intelligence for direct dashboard integration

Wing Security launched its new tailored SaaS Threat Intelligence, providing organizations with personalized detection and response capabilities directly integrated into their SaaS security dashboard. The threat intelligence feature delivers timely, prioritized threat event information with recommendations and automated remediation plans unique to each organization’s SaaS environment.

Synack PTaaS platform offers complete security testing suite

The Synack platform now covers all customers’ security testing needs, from attack surface discovery and analytics to penetration testing and vulnerability management. The addition of improved reporting for C-suite executives and board members rounds out the comprehensive nature of Synack’s testing.