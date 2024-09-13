Security measures fail to keep up with rising email attacks

Organizations must reassess their email security posture as incidents continue to escalate, leading to financial losses.

Key findings reveal a significant increase in email attacks, with many successfully bypassing standard security protocols and targeting vulnerable sectors. Business email compromise, phishing, and sophisticated social engineering tactics continue to evolve, exploiting gaps in security measures.

Acronis | Acronis H1 2024 Cyberthreats Report | August 2024

Email attacks have surged by 293% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The rise in email volume coincided with a 47% increase in email attacks targeting organizations.

Darktrace | First 6: Half-Year Threat Report 2024 | August 2024

Researchers detected 17.8 million phishing emails across its customer fleet between December 21, 2023, and July 5, 2024. Alarmingly, 62% of these emails successfully bypassed Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) verification checks which are industry protocols designed to protect email domains from unauthorized use, and 56% passed through all existing security layers.

Abnormal Security | H2 2024 Threat Report | August 2024

Business email compromise (BEC) attacks grew by more than 50% over the last year, with attacks on smaller organizations jumping nearly 60% in the last half.

Construction and engineering firms, as well as retailers and consumer goods manufacturers, were most vulnerable to vendor email compromise (VEC) attacks, with 70% of organizations receiving at least one VEC attack in the first half of the year.

Coalition | 2024 Cyber Claims Report | April 2024

56% of all 2023 claims were a result of funds transfer fraud (FTF) or business email compromise (BEC), highlighting the importance of email security as a critical aspect of cyber risk management.

Cofense | 2024 Annual State of Email Security Report | February 2024

In 2023, malicious email threats bypassing secure email gateways (SEGs) increased by more than 100%.

The report highlights that email remains the primary attack vector for cybercrime, with 90% of data breaches originating from phishing attacks aimed at employees.

Healthcare and finance remained the top targeted industries – Increases in malicious emails bypassing SEGs in those industries at 84.5% and 118%, respectively.

VIPRE Security | Email Security in 2024: An Expert Look at Email-Based Threats | February 2024

Analysis of 7 billion emails shows clean links are duping users, malicious EML attachments increased 10-fold in Q4, and social engineering attacks are at all-time highs.

When it comes to phishing, 71% of emails are still using links as their primary bait. Attachments show up in 22% of cases, and the remaining 7% are attributed to embedded QR codes or quishing.

Proofpoint | State of the Phish Report | February 2024

Fewer organizations reported email fraud attempts globally, but attack volume grew in countries such as Japan (35% year-over-year increase), South Korea (+31%), and UAE (+29%).

Proofpoint detects an average of 66 million targeted BEC attacks every month.

Egress | Email Security Risk Report | January 2024