New infosec products of the week: September 27, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Absolute, ArmorCode, Bitdefender, Guardsquare, Malwarebytes, NETGEAR, and Nudge Security.

Bitdefender debuts GravityZone PHASR, enhancing security through user behavior analysis

GravityZone PHASR enables security teams to anticipate and quickly mitigate emerging risks before they escalate and seamlessly adapts as threats and user roles evolve to ensure security measures always remain aligned with business objectives. For example, if a user’s responsibilities change or a new attack technique emerges, GravityZone PHASR automatically suggests policy adjustments to maintain protection.

ArmorCode unveils two modules to help reduce software-based risks

ArmorCode announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of two new modules for Penetration Testing Management and Exceptions Management. Alongside AI-powered Correlation and Remediation, these modules further advance ArmorCode’s platform capabilities to reduce the time, effort, and cost of addressing the riskiest vulnerabilities from any source through any remediation, mitigation, or exception workflow.

Absolute AI Threat Insights monitors, detects, and prioritizes suspicious activity

With the AI Threat Insights module activated, customers using Absolute to continuously monitor all network traffic across PC fleets can detect and act against zero-day threats, ransomware, other malware, and suspicious user, device and application behaviors.

Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover protects user privacy

Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover scans a network of data broker databases and people search sites, assisting users in removing their personal details, and offering ongoing monitoring to maintain their online privacy, automating up to 318 hours of work a consumer would have to undertake themselves.

Nudge Security introduces automated SaaS spend discovery capabilities

Instead of relying on data from accounting systems, Nudge Security’s discovery method uses machine learning to scan Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 environments to uncover SaaS identities, activities, and risks. Now, the product automatically finds SaaS invoices and receipts in mailboxes to unearth SaaS spend data such as amount, billing frequency, renewal dates, billing owner, and subscription information.

Guardsquare strenghtens mobile application security for developers

Available for both iOS and Android apps, Guardsquare’s latest innovation allows all developers – regardless of their security expertise – to implement the highest level of protection for their mobile apps, preventing reverse engineering and tampering.

NETGEAR announces three WIFI 7 routers to secure connectivity for homes of any size

NETGEAR expanded its Nighthawk WiFi 7 standalone router line to include the new RS600, RS500, and RS200. Powered by encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms, NETGEAR routers stand as the first line of defense against evolving cyber threats by including security features such as automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, access control, and guest WiFi network options.