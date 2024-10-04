New infosec products of the week: October 4, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Balbix, Halcyon, Metomic, Red Sift, SAFE Security, Veeam Software, and Legit Security.

SAFE X equips CISOs with integrated data from all their existing cybersecurity products

SAFE X delivers CISOs real-time business impact insights into their cybersecurity posture, enabling better decision-making and risk prioritization. Powered by AI, it delivers instant answers on an organization’s cyber risk posture and offers personalized risk mitigation recommendations.

Balbix D3 accelerates vulnerability mitigation

Using AI, Balbix D3 enables security and IT teams to take immediate (and automated) action based on insights surfaced by Balbix’s risk assessment engine. This allows teams to resolve critical risks before they can be exploited, shifting from traditional, reactive vulnerability management to continuous and proactive exposure management.

Halcyon offers ransomware protection for Linux environments

Halcyon Linux monitors and detects ransomware-specific behaviors such as unauthorized access, lateral movement, or modification of critical files in real-time, providing instant alerts with critical context.

Red Sift Radar diagnoses issues through AI-powered insights

Red Sift Radar simplifies complex cybersecurity queries with its intuitive LLM-powered chat interface. By translating investigations into clear, natural language conversations, Radar empowers both technical and non-technical users to troubleshoot effectively, allowing teams to upskill quickly without extensive training.

Veeam Recon Scanner identifies adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures

As part of Veeam Data Platform Premium, Recon Scanner offers customers the ability to identify threats before they can cause damage. By regular scans, the Recon Scanner recognizes suspicious activity and adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), enabling organizations to take defensive and mitigation actions in advance.

Metomic Data Classification automates complex data management workflows

With Metomic’s Data Classification solution, organizations can automate complex data workflows and implement “data rules” that ensure files are labeled appropriately within Google. It also makes it possible to create effective security controls that keep a business’ most sensitive data safe from becoming a data security risk (e.g. revoking public access to files marked ‘confidential’).

Legit Posture Score empowers security teams to measure and manage their AppSec posture

Now with the new Legit Posture Score, no longer are AppSec teams stuck piecing together slices of visibility from disparate security scanners and veiled, proprietary scores. The Legit Posture Score sets a new, universal, and fully transparent application security scoring standard for security teams to measure, operationalize, and accelerate AppSec maturity throughout the SDLC.