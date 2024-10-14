Breaking down the numbers: Q3 2024 cybersecurity funding activity recap

We present a list of selected cybersecurity companies that received funding during the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024).

Apono

October | 15.5 million

Apono has raised $15.5 million in a Series A funding led by New Era Capital Partners, with participation from Mindset Ventures, Redseed Ventures, Silvertech Ventures, initial seed investors, and more.

Chainguard

July | $140 million

Chainguard has completed a $140 million Series C round of funding led by Redpoint Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and IVP, bringing the company’s total funding raised to $256 million. Existing investors, including Amplify, Mantis VC, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital also participated in the round.

Command Zero

July | $21 million

Command Zero emerged from stealth with $21 million in seed funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Insight Partners and over 60 cyber industry thought leaders and executives.

Gcore

July | $60 million

Gcore has secured $60 million in Series A funding from institutional and strategic investors. Led by Wargaming, and with participation from Constructor Capital and Han River Partners, this marks the company’s first external capital raise since its inception more than 10 years ago.

Harmonic Security

October | $17.5 million

Harmonic Security has secured $17.5 million in Series A funding to bring its “zero-touch data protection” capabilities to enterprises. Total funding has now reached more than $26 million since the company launched in October last year with enterprise customers already in double figures.

Heeler Security

July | $8.5 million

Heeler Security has raised $8.5 million in seed funding led by Norwest Venture Partners with significant participation from Storm Ventures.

Hydden

September | $4.4 million

Hydden has closed $4.4 million in seed funding led by Access Venture Partners. Other investors include Lockstep, the venture fund of CISOs Rinki Sethi and Lucas Moody, Service Provider Capital, and several cybersecurity angel investors including Andy Grolnick and Paul Trulove.

Intezer

September | $33 million

Intezer has raised $33 million in Series C funding, bringing its total capital raised to $60 million. The funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from all existing investors, including Intel Capital, OpenView, Magma, and Alon Cohen, founder of CyberArk.

Lakera

July | $20 million

Lakera has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round. Led by European VC Atomico, with participation from Citi Ventures, Dropbox Ventures, and existing investors including redalpine, this investment brings Lakera’s total funding to $30 million.

Lineaje

July | $20 million

Lineaje has unveiled a landmark $20 million Series A funding round led by Prosperity7 Ventures, Neotribe, and Hitachi Ventures, alongside existing investor Tenable Ventures.

Opnova

September | $3.75 million

Backed by $3.75 million in pre-seed funding co-led by Faber, ScaleX, and Preface Ventures, Opnova is set to redefine IT operations by addressing the challenges posed by rework—the time spent on repetitive, mundane, yet essential tasks.

P0 Security

September | $15 million

P0 Security secured $15 million in a Series A funding round, bringing its total raised since inception to $20 million. The investment was led by SYN Ventures with participation from Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, and existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners.

RunSafe Security

September | $12 million

RunSafe Security has raised $12M in Series B funding. This investment round, which includes participation from new and existing investors, will accelerate new product development and market expansion to EMEA and APAC.

Tamnoon

September | $12 million

Tamnoon has raised $12 million in Series A funding. The round was led by cybersecurity investment firm Bright Pixel Capital (formerly Sonae IM), with participation by new investors Blu Ventures and Mindset Ventures as well as existing investors Merlin Ventures, Secret Chord Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, and Elron Ventures.

Vanta

July | $150 million

Vanta has raised a $150 million Series C funding round at a valuation of $2.45 billion. The round was led by Sequoia Capital, in addition to new investors Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, J.P. Morgan and existing investors Atlassian Ventures, Craft Ventures, CrowdStrike Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, Workday Ventures and Y Combinator.

