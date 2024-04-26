Breaking down the numbers: Cybersecurity funding activity recap

Here’s a list of interesting cybersecurity companies that received funding so far in 2024.

Aim Security

January | $10 million

Aim Security raised $10 million in seed funding, led by YL Ventures, with participation from CCL (Cyber Club London), the founders of WIZ and angel investors from Google, Proofpoint and Palo Alto Networks. Aim Security was founded by cybersecurity veterans Matan Getz, CEO and Adir Gruss, CTO who pioneered the use and adoption of AI and big data tools in the IDF’s elite intelligence Unit 8200.

anecdotes

January | $25 million

anecdotes has closed $25 million in a Series B round of funding, elevating the total capital raised to $55 million. Notably, Vertex and DTCP have joined as new investors, underscoring their belief in anecdotes’ enterprise offering and the motion of global expansion.

Alethea

April | $20 million

Alethea closed a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV, with participation from Ballistic Ventures, who led Alethea’s Series A funding in 2022. Also participating in the round is Hakluyt Capital, which invests alongside leading venture capital funds, targeting companies with high growth potential and international ambitions.

Axonius

March | $200 million

Axonius has secured $200 million in a Series E extension funding round led by Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2023 as it continues to expand its customer base, which includes more than a dozen of the Fortune 500 and global organizations such as Schneider Electric, News Corp, and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

BforeAI

April | $15 million

BforeAI has secured $15 million in Series A funding led by SYN Ventures, with renewed participation from early investors Karma Ventures, Karista, Addendum Capital, and a new investment from the Partnership Fund for New York City.

BigID

March | $60 million

BigID closed a $60 million growth round led by Riverwood Capital with participation by Silver Lake Waterman and Advent. With this latest funding, BigID aims to accelerate both organic and inorganic expansion in AI data security and compliance.

Bugcrowd

February | $102 million

Bugcrowd has secured $102 million in strategic growth funding to scale its AI-powered crowdsourced security platform offerings globally. Led by General Catalyst, with participation from longtime existing investors Rally Ventures and Costanoa Ventures, this funding round underscores investor confidence in the company’s leadership position in the crowdsourced security market.

CyberSaint

March | $21 million

CyberSaint has raised $21 million in Series A funding led by Riverside Acceleration Capital. Additional participating investors include Sage Hill Investors, Audeo Capital, and BlueIO. The funding will build on customer momentum, accelerate market expansion, and continue the innovation of CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform powered by its patented AI technology.

Defense Unicorns

March | $33 million

Defense Unicorns has raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Sapphire Ventures and Ansa Capital. Defense Unicorns enables continuous delivery of software and AI applications in any environment. Most notably, the company’s technology is able to deploy to air gapped environments – environments that are typically disconnected from the internet.

Dropzone AI

April | $16.85 million

Dropzone AI has raised $16.85 million in Series A funding. Theory Ventures led the round, adding to their cohort of existing investors Decibel Partners, Pioneer Square Ventures, and In-Q-Tel (IQT).

Incognia

January | $31 million

Incognia has closed $31 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from FJ Labs and existing investors, including Point72 Ventures, Prosus, and Valor Capital.

Nagomi Security

April | $30 million

Nagomi Security emerged from stealth with $30 million in funding to fundamentally redefine how security teams optimize effectiveness and drive efficiency from their existing security tools. The company operated in stealth mode with Seed funding from Team8, and the recent round was led by TCV, with participation from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and Okta Ventures.

NinjaOne

February | $231.5 million

NinjaOne raised a $231.5 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Growth. Frank Slootman, Chairman and CEO of Snowflake; and Amit Agarwal, President of Datadog; among others also invested in the round. NinjaOne is a founder-led business that has accelerated every year since its first customer, evidenced by a 70+ percent ARR growth rate in 2023. This minority investment valued the company at $1.9 billion.

Nozomi Networks

March | $100 million

Nozomi Networks raised a $100 million Series E funding round to help accelerate innovative cyber defenses and expand cost-efficient go-to-market expansion globally. This latest round includes investments from Mitsubishi Electric and Schneider Electric.

Oleria

January | $33.1 million

Oleria has raised $33.1 million in a Series A funding round. This latest investment, which brings the company’s total funding to over $40 million, is led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry VC, and Zscaler.

Permit.io

February | $8 million

Permit.io raised $8 million in Series A funding, led by Scale Venture Partners, along with NFX, Verissimo Ventures, Roosh Ventures, Firestreak, 92712, and other existing investors, to ensure application developers never have to build permissions again.

Prompt Security

January | $5 million

Prompt Security launched from stealth and announced $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Hetz Ventures with participation from Four Rivers and prominent angels including CISOs at Elastic, and Dolby.

Prophet Security

April | $11 million

Prophet Security emerged from stealth with $11 million in seed financing led by Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) with participation from several security leaders and angel investors.

PVML

April | $8 million

PVML raised $8 million in seed funding led by NFX with participation from FJ Labs and Gefen Capital. PVML democratizes secure access to enterprise data, based on two pillars: Differential Privacy and AI.

Seal Security

February | $7.4 million

Seal Security has emerged from stealth with a $7.4 million seed funding round led by Vertex Ventures Israel, with participation from Crew Capital, PayPal Alumni Fund, and Cyber Club London. Seal Security provides organizations with centralized control over the vulnerability patching process—without requiring involvement from R&D— reducing the MTTR from months to hours.

Simbian

April | $10 million

Simbian emerged from stealth mode with oversubscribed $10 million seed funding to deliver on fully autonomous security. Simbian has received initial investment from security and AI-focused investors Cota Capital, Icon Ventures, Firebolt and Rain Capital.

StrikeReady

April | $12 million

StrikeReady has received $12 million in Series A funding, led by 33N Ventures, with participation from Hitachi Ventures, Monta Vista Capital and industry luminaries Brian NeSmith, executive chairman and former CEO at Arctic Wolf; and Rod Beckstrom, former CEO of ICANN and Founding Director of U.S. National Cybersecurity Center (now CISA).

Sublime Security

April | $20 million

Sublime Security has raised $20 million in Series A funding, led by Index Ventures with participation from previous investors Decibel Partners and Slow Ventures.

Sweet Security

March | $33 million

Six months after coming out of stealth, Sweet Security announced a $33 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, joined by Munich Re Ventures and Glilot Capital Partners.

Vicarius

January | $30 million

Vicarius raised a $30 million Series B led by cybersecurity investment firm Bright Pixel (formerly Sonae IM). The company’s total funding, including investments from previous investors such as JVP, is now over $56 million. The vulnerability management market is expected to grow to over $21 billion by 2028.