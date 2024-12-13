New infosec products of the week: December 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cato Networks, Horizon3.ai, SecureAuth, Stamus Networks, Trellix, and Versa Networks.

Trellix Drive Encryption enhances security against insider attacks

Trellix Drive Encryption offers enhanced security against insider attacks with new self-protection capabilities, addressing threats from privilege escalations. Organizations can deploy protection for employee devices to prevent data breaches, produce reports on the encryption status of devices inside and outside the network, and administer policies in a single console.

Cato Networks extends SASE-based protection to IoT/OT environments

With the introduction of Cato IoT/OT Security, Cato Networks is enabling enterprises to simplify the management and security of Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices. Cato IoT/OT Security converges device discovery and classification, policy enforcement, and threat prevention in a SASE platform.

Stamus Networks Clear NDR uncovers unauthorized activity

Stamus Networks announced Clear NDR, an open and transparent NDR system that empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized activity before they cause harm to the organization. It can be deployed as a standalone NDR solution or integrated into an organization’s AI-driven SOC, delivering essential network data that supports even more sophisticated cross-platform threat detection.

Horizon3.ai NodeZero Insights enables executives to visualize changes in their security posture

NodeZero Insights ensures leaders have up-to-date data at their fingertips, seamlessly integrating into monthly or quarterly board updates to meet the executive demand for consistent and actionable security metrics.

Versa Endpoint DLP prevents data exfiltration

Versa Endpoint DLP helps ensure that sensitive data residing on endpoints is safeguarded against accidental exposure, insider threats, and cyberattacks. Integrated into Versa’s lightweight SASE client, it extends network DLP to the endpoint, providing end-to-end real-time visibility and control. This ensures compliance with corporate data security regulations and reduces risk without compromising the user experience.

SecureAuth protects sensitive information with biometric continuous identity assurance

SecureAuth is releasing biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA). This ability is designed to safeguard a company’s sensitive information for the duration of a user’s session — providing additional protection from emerging threats in today’s hybrid and remote work environments.