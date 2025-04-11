New infosec products of the week: April 11, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Forescout, Index Engines, Jit, RunSafe Security, and Seal Security.

Jit launches AI agents to ease AppSec workload

Jit has launched its new AI agents to offload specific and tedious tasks from AppSec teams such as creating risk assessments, threat models, and compliance reports; while making it easy to take action on mitigating security risk. As a result, AppSec teams can keep pace with the risks that are being introduced faster than ever due to AI code-generation tools.

RunSafe Risk Reduction Analysis offers insights into memory-based CVEs

RunSafe Security launched the RunSafe Risk Reduction Analysis, which analyzes total exposure to Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and memory-based zero days in software. Designed for cybersecurity professionals and embedded systems developers, the solution provides insight into system vulnerabilities as well as data on how runtime mitigations can drastically reduce software exposure.

Index Engines CyberSense 8.10 strengthens AI-driven cyber resilience

CyberSense 8.10 brings deeper visibility into organizational data integrity, ensuring the detection of corrupted data, and allows organizations to pinpoint the last known clean backup, to minimize the impact of an attack. This latest release also empowers organizations with expanded role-based access control with custom permissions as well as improved threshold alerts and UI/UX improvements.

Forescout eyeScope provides organizations with insight into their security posture

Forescout eyeScope provides network, security and incident response teams with a consolidated, up-to-date view of their device landscape with classification, connection, and compliance context through a cloud-enabled solution that can be installed in a fraction of the time compared to traditional solutions.

Seal Base Images mitigates container vulnerabilities

Seal Base Images provides a unified platform to remediate vulnerabilities across IT systems, backend infrastructure, and application code, enabling organizations to secure existing legacy systems while future-proofing their environments.