Infosec products of the month: August 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Black Kite, Brivo, Cloudflare, Descope, Doppel, Druva, Elastic, ExtraHop, LastPass, Prove, Riverbed, Rubrik, StackHawk, and Trellix.

StackHawk empowers security teams to expand their API testing coverage

StackHawk releaseed LLM-Driven OpenAPI Specifications, a powerful new capability that creates API documentation directly from source code. With this new capability, StackHawk analyzes source code repositories, extracts API details using homegrown LLMs, and produces accurate OpenAPI specifications automatically.

Doppel Simulation combats social engineering attacks

Informed by real-world threats and built with autonomous AI phishing agents, Simulation generates customized, hyper-realistic scenarios tailored to each organization and employee role and behavior, making it possible for businesses to strengthen defenses against social engineering attacks.

Druva introduces multiple agents to automate critical tasks

Built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore on AWS, DruAI features DruAI Agents, intelligent agents that can interpret user intent, analyze data, and take meaningful action. This shift moves enterprises beyond traditional, query-based AI to agentic systems designed for action, helping teams strengthen cyber resilience.

Rubrik Agent Rewind enables organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI

Agent Rewind, powered by Predibase AI infrastructure, will enable organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI by providing visibility into agents’ actions and enabling enterprises to rewind those changes to applications and data.

Trellix expands data security support to ARM-compatible devices

Trellix DLP Endpoint Complete offers customers protection against data exfiltration from endpoints by stopping data leakage from accidental or intentional data loss, adhering to compliance frameworks, streamlining remediation, and blocking unauthorized devices from installing software on endpoints. Now, customers can extend these benefits beyond x64 processing devices to ARM-compatible endpoints.

Brivo Visitor Management, powered by Envoy, boosts front-desk security

Together, Brivo Visitor Management powered by Envoy merges workplace experience with physical security, eliminating silos and enabling a secure sign-in process that scales from single offices to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Prove Unified Authentication simplifies identity verification

Prove launched Unified Authentication, an authentication solution that passively and persistently recognizes customers, no matter where they appear or how often their devices or credentials change. At its core is the Prove KeySM, a next-generation cryptographic key that is persistently bound to a user’s identity and secured directly on the device.

Elastic AI SOC Engine helps SOC teams expose hidden threats

Elastic AI SOC Engine (EASE) is a new serverless, easy-to-deploy security package that brings AI-driven context-aware detection and triage into existing SIEM and EDR tools, without the need for an immediate migration or replacement.

New Black Kite tool identifies which vendors are most vulnerable to targeted threat groups

Black Kite has unveiled the Adversary Susceptibility Index (ASI), a tool designed for TPRM teams to proactively identify which vendors are most vulnerable to specific threat actors before threats escalate into breaches.

Riverbed rolls out AI-powered tools to find and fix network issues faster

Riverbed launched its new AI-powered intelligent network observability solutions, enhancing network visibility for enterprise IT teams and enabling them to proactively identify and resolve problems in real-time before they escalate into business challenges.

ExtraHop helps SOCs connect the dots with identity-driven detection

ExtraHop unveiled new innovations to accelerate incident response, offering an understanding of cyberattacks by linking disparate detections to compromised identities.

Descope enhances AI identity security with Agentic Identity Control Plane

Descope launched Agentic Identity Control Plane, a solution that enables security teams to institute policy-based governance, auditing, and identity management for their AI agent and Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. The Agentic Identity Control Plane builds on top of the existing Descope Agentic Identity Hub to mark a huge step forward in Descope’s vision of becoming the identity provider for AI agents.

LastPass unveils SaaS Protect to clamp down on shadow IT, AI risks

Building on the company’s existing SaaS Monitoring capabilities, LastPass SaaS Protect introduces a set of policy enforcements that enable organizations to move from passive visibility into proactive access control.

Cloudflare secures sensitive data without fully restricting AI usage

Cloudflare announced new capabilities for Cloudflare One, its zero trust platform, designed to help organizations securely adopt, build and deploy emerging generative AI applications. With these new features, Cloudflare is giving customers the ability to automatically understand, analyze and set controls on how generative AI is used throughout their organization, enhancing the productivity and innovation of their teams without sacrificing security or privacy standards.