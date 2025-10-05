Week in review: Many Cisco ASA firewalls still unsecure, hackers claim Red Hat’s GitLab breach

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Keeping the internet afloat: How to protect the global cable network

The resilience of the world’s submarine cable network is under new pressure from geopolitical tensions, supply chain risks, and slow repair processes. A new report from the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law outlines how governments and industry can work together to strengthen this critical infrastructure.

Cyber risk quantification helps CISOs secure executive support

In this Help Net Security interview, Vivien Bilquez, Global Head of Cyber Resilience at Zurich Resilience Solutions, discusses how organizations are rethinking cyber resilience. He talks about the priorities CISOs should focus on and the risks that are often overlooked. Bilquez also explains how to align cybersecurity efforts with business goals to gain executive support.

The hidden risks inside open-source code

Open-source software is everywhere. It runs the browsers we use, the apps we rely on, and the infrastructure that keeps businesses connected. For many security leaders, it is simply part of the environment, not something they think about every day. That is where trouble can start.

A2AS framework targets prompt injection and agentic AI security risks

AI systems are now deeply embedded in business operations, and this introduces new security risks that traditional controls are not built to handle. The newly released A2AS framework is designed to protect AI agents at runtime and prevent real-world incidents like fraud, data theft, and malware spread.

Building a mature automotive cybersecurity program beyond checklists

In this Help Net Security interview, Robert Sullivan, CIO & CISO at Agero, shares his perspective on automotive cybersecurity. He discusses strategies for developing mature security programs, meeting regulatory requirements, and addressing supply chain risks. Sullivan also looks ahead to how AI and other emerging technologies will shape the future of cybersecurity.

Akira ransomware: From SonicWall VPN login to encryption in under four hours

Four hours or less: that’s how long it takes for Akira affiliates to break into organizations and deploy the ransomware on their systems, Arctic Wolf researchers have warned.

Western Digital My Cloud NAS devices vulnerable to unauthenticated RCE (CVE-2025-30247)

Western Digital has fixed a critical remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2025-30247) in the firmware powering its My Cloud network-attached storage (NAS) devices, and has urged users to upgrade as soon as possible.

CISA says it will fill the gap as federal funding for MS-ISAC dries up

The cooperative agreement between the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the not-for-profit Center for Internet Security is ending today, the agency has announced on Monday, and CISA will take it upon itself to offer support to US state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) governments by way of grants, tools, and cybersecurity expertise.

Hackers love LOTL, this approach shuts them down

Every time cyber defenders and companies discover new ways to block intrusions, attackers change their tactics and find a way around the defenses. LOTL is part of a broader approach of hiding malicious activity within normal operations. Unfortunately, what’s normal for one system or user is not normal for another, so static rules and one-size-fits-all policies are not the solution for this problem.

Too many Cisco ASA firewalls still unsecure despite zero-day attack alerts

Despite Cisco and various cybersecurity agencies warning about attackers actively exploting zero-day vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-20333 and CVE-2025-20362) in Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA) for months, there are still around 48,000 vulnerable appliances out there.

Google Drive for desktop will spot, stop and remedy ransomware damage

Google has rolled out AI-powered ransomware detection and file restoration features in Drive for desktop, Google’s official file syncing and access app for Windows and macOS.

North Korea’s IT workers are targeting firms beyond tech, crypto, and the U.S.

North Korea’s clandestine IT Worker (ITW) program, which is long known for targeting U.S. technology firms and crypto firms, has broadened its scope to attempt to infiltrate a variety of industries worldwide, including finance, healthcare, public administration, and professional services.

Oracle customers targeted with emails claiming E-Business Suite breach, data theft

Unknown attackers claiming affiliation with the Cl0p extortion gang are hitting business and IT executives at various companies with emails claiming that they have exfiltrated sensitive data from the firms’ Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS).

Hackers claim to have plundered Red Hat’s GitLab repos

The Crimson Collective, an emerging extortion / hacker group, has made a bombshell claim on their Telegram channel: they have gained access to Red Hat’s GitLab and have exfiltrated data from over 28,000 internal repositories connected to the company’s consulting business.

How attackers poison AI tools and defenses

Cyberattackers are using generative AI to draft polished spam, create malicious code and write persuasive phishing lures. They are also learning how to turn AI systems themselves into points of compromise.

GPT needs to be rewired for security

LLMs and agentic systems already shine at everyday productivity, including transcribing and summarizing meetings, extracting action items, prioritizing critical emails, and even planning travel. But in the SOC (where mistakes have real cost), today’s models stumble on work that demands high precision and consistent execution across massive, real-time data streams. Until we close this reliability gap at scale, LLMs alone won’t automate the majority of SOC tasks.

4 ways to use time to level up your security monitoring

SIEMs excel at correlating events and firing alerts, but their ingest pipelines can get overwhelmed when scaled. And because most SIEMs rely on general-purpose log storage platforms, even with lower-cost archive tiers, long-term retention at full fidelity remains expensive, forcing teams to choose between visibility and budget.

Firezone: Open-source platform to securely manage remote access

Firezone is an open-source platform that helps organizations of any size manage secure remote access. Unlike most VPNs, it uses a least-privileged model, giving users only the access they need.

Your budget Android phone might be spying on you

Researchers have found that many low-cost Android devices come with pre-installed apps that have high-level access to the system. Unlike apps from the Google Play Store, many of these are not subject to thorough checks and can serve as vectors for malware or privacy-invasive features.

Biometric spoofing isn’t as complex as it sounds

Biometric technologies were originally designed to improve security and streamline authentication, but they’re often misused in ways most people don’t notice. Like any system, biometrics has weaknesses that attackers can exploit.

The energy sector is ground zero for global cyber activity

A new study from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology shows how geopolitical tensions shape cyberattacks on power grids, fuel systems, and other critical infrastructure.

Chekov: Open-source static code analysis tool

Checkov is an open-source tool designed to help teams secure their cloud infrastructure and code. At its core, it’s a static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC), but it also goes a step further by providing software composition analysis (SCA) for container images and open source packages.

Apple strengthens storage flexibility with new disk image formats

Apple’s release of macOS 26 Tahoe introduced a new disk image format and updated an older one, both of which are drawing attention from system testers and forensic examiners.

When loading a model means loading an attacker

You probably think twice before downloading a random app or opening an unfamiliar email attachment. But how often do you stop to consider what happens when your team downloads and loads a machine learning model?

The CISO’s guide to stronger board communication

In this Help Net Security video, Alisdair Faulkner, CEO of Darwinium, explores how the role of the CISO has changed over the past decade. Faulkner shares insights on how CISOs can communicate with the board, overcome common pitfalls such as overly technical language, and position cybersecurity as a business enabler rather than a cost center.

How to stop a single vendor breach from taking down your business

In this Help Net Security video, William Dixon, Senior Executive at Intel 471, examines the future of third-party cyber risk and why it is a growing concern for organizations worldwide. As businesses become more interconnected, the digital ecosystem offers transformative opportunities while also introducing new vulnerabilities.

Top 10 fastest growing ICT jobs

AI is reshaping the workforce in ways that security leaders cannot ignore. The AI Workforce Consortium’s new report, ICT in Motion: The Next Wave of AI Integration, provides a look at how AI is changing job roles and skills across G7 economies. The findings point to risks and opportunities in building teams that can handle the security, ethics, and governance challenges of AI adoption.

Cybersecurity leaders underreport cyber incidents to executives

Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and severe, with 71% of surveyed security leaders saying attacks have grown more common in the past year and 61% reporting greater impact when incidents occur, according to a new report from VikingCloud.

Ransomware remains the leading cause of costly cyber claims

Cyber threats are shifting in 2025, and while large companies are still targets, attackers are turning their attention to smaller and mid-sized firms. According to Allianz’s Cyber Security Resilience 2025 report, hardened defenses at major corporates have pushed criminals to go after easier prey. The data shows ransomware was involved in 88% of breaches at small and medium firms compared to 39% at larger enterprises.

Underwriting is shifting to AI-driven, real-time decisions by 2030

Underwriting is undergoing a major transformation as financial institutions push for faster decisions, better fraud detection, and greater personalization, according to a new global Experian report. By 2030, credit decisions are expected to become embedded in everyday transactions, with artificial intelligence and automation taking on a bigger role.

Biotech platforms keep missing the mark on security fundamentals

A new security posture report on the biotech sector shows how quickly attackers could reach sensitive health data with only basic reconnaissance. Researchers needed less than two hours per company to uncover exposed genomic records, unprotected APIs, and misconfigured systems, according to Sekurno.

ProSpy and ToSpy: New spyware families impersonating secure messaging apps

ESET researchers have found two Android spyware campaigns aimed at people looking for secure messaging apps such as Signal and ToTok. The attackers spread the spyware through fake websites and social engineering.

OpenSSL 3.6.0: New features, crypto support

The OpenSSL Project has announced the release of OpenSSL 3.6.0, a feature update that brings significant functionality improvements, standards compliance, and a few key deprecations that developers and security teams will need to keep in mind.

AI hype hits a wall when the data doesn’t deliver

Companies are pouring money into AI for IT operations, but most projects are still far from maturity. A global survey of 1,200 business leaders, IT leaders, and technical specialists found that while spending and confidence are rising, only 12% of AI initiatives have been fully deployed.

Passkeys rise, but scams still hit hard in 2025

Americans are dealing with a growing wave of digital scams, and many are losing money in the process. According to the fourth annual Consumer Cyber Readiness Report, nearly half of U.S. adults have been targeted by cyberattacks or scams, and one in ten lost money as a result.

Protegrity Developer Edition: Free containerized Python package to secure AI pipelines

Protegrity Developer Edition enables developers, data scientists, ML engineers, and security teams an easy way to add data protection into GenAI and unstructured data workflows, without the need for enterprise setup. Billed as the first enterprise-grade, governance-focused Python package, it is built to help teams create secure, well-governed data pipelines and AI workflows from the ground up.

