New infosec products of the month: January 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from Acronis, Booz Allen Hamilton, cside, Descope, JumpCloud, MIND, Noction, Obsidian Security, Rubrik, SEON, SpyCloud, Tenable, Tosi and Vectra AI.

Acronis Archival Storage brings compliance-ready, S3-compatible cold storage to MSPs

Acronis announced the launch of Acronis Archival Storage, a long-term, compliant, and cost-efficient data storage and protection solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their small-to-medium business (SMBs) customers. With Acronis Archival Storage, users can retain large amounts of data securely, affordably, and with fast accessibility when it matters most.

JumpCloud introduces AI features to govern shadow AI and autonomous agents

JumpCloud is unveiling new AI capabilities to fuel safe innovation. Organizations can leverage JumpCloud’s platform to accelerate AI adoption. They can ensure compliance and control for all types of identity, human, non-human, and autonomous agents.

Noction adds automatic anomaly detection to IRP v4.3 for faster DDoS mitigation

Noction has released Noction Intelligent Routing Platform (IRP) v4.3, delivering new capabilities in automated DDoS detection, routing safety, and operational control for modern IP networks. A key highlight of IRP v4.3 is the introduction of Automatic Anomaly Detection (AAD), a new capability designed to identify abnormal traffic behavior and mitigate threats directly at the network edge.

SpyCloud launches Supply Chain Threat Protection to expose vendor identity risk

SpyCloud has released Supply Chain Threat Protection solution, an advanced layer of defense that expands identity threat protection across the extended workforce, including organizations’ entire vendor ecosystems. SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection provides timely access to identity threats derived from billions of recaptured breach, malware, phished, and combolist data assets, empowering organizations, from enterprise security teams to public sector agencies, to act on credible threats rather than simply observe and accept risk.

cside targets hidden website privacy violations with Privacy Watch

cside announced the launch of Privacy Watch. The platform prevents website privacy violations on the client-side, a risk surface that is traditionally unmonitored. To help organizations automate compliance with regulations like GDPR, CPRA, and HIPAA, Privacy Watch deploys AI for continuous website risk monitoring, evidence logs, and regulation-specific reports.

Obsidian Security unveils end-to-end SaaS supply chain security to stop integration-led breaches

Obsidian Security is launching a new solution that secures the SaaS supply chain across its full lifecycle, bringing together integration risk visibility, proactive prevention, early breach detection and impact forensics, all in a single, unified platform.

Rubrik introduces Security Cloud Sovereign for data sovereignty and regulatory compliance

Rubrik announced Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign, an offering that gives global organizations control over their data to support national security and operational continuity. Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign gives customers the ability to maintain control over where data resides and who has access to it as regulations change.

SEON Identity Verification combines KYC checks with real-time fraud intelligence

SEON has unveiled the launch of its AI-powered Identity Verification solution, bringing ID verification, liveness detection and proof of address checks into its unified risk platform. The solution supports identity document verification for global government-issued IDs, biometric liveness checks, proof of address verification and optional government database checks.

Vectra AI helps organizations prevent AI-powered cyberattacks

Vectra AI’s next-generation platform introduces three distinct enhancements, each designed to deliver a specific outcome across the AI attack lifecycle: preemptive security to reduce exposure, proactive defense to stop attacks as they start, and accelerated response to contain attacks while they are in motion.

Booz Allen’s Vellox Reverser accelerates malware analysis and threat intelligence

Booz Allen Hamilton announced the general availability of Vellox Reverser, a malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence product designed to accelerate cyber defense. Built with a resilient agentic AI architecture, Vellox Reverser automates time-intensive in-depth malware analysis of the most complex and evasive threats.

Descope introduces dedicated identity infrastructure for AI agents and MCP ecosystems

Descope has updated its Agentic Identity Hub to provide MCP developers and AI agent builders with standards-based identity infrastructure for their AI systems. Organizations can now use Descope to manage AI agents as first-class identities alongside human users, add OAuth 2.1 and tool-level scopes to their internal and external MCP servers, and govern agent access to MCP servers with enterprise-grade policy enforcement.

Dedicated agentic identity management (Source: Descope)

Tenable One AI Exposure delivers unified visibility and governance across AI, cloud and SaaS

Tenable announced general availability of Tenable One AI Exposure. With this release, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform unifies AI protection, discovery and usage governance across the enterprise, including SaaS platforms, cloud services, APIs and agents.

MIND DLP for Agentic AI protects sensitive data and controls AI access

MIND announced DLP for Agentic AI, a data-centric approach to AI security designed to help organizations safely achieve the business value of agentic AI by ensuring sensitive data and AI systems interact safely and responsibly.

Tosi Platform delivers unified connectivity, visibility, and security for OT at scale

Tosi customers worldwide gain access to the Tosi Platform, which unifies connectivity, visibility, and security across operational technology environments in every industry, regardless of size or complexity. At the heart of the platform is Tosi Control, a cloud-based console that enables OT and security teams to connect remote sites, monitor critical assets, and manage access, all in real time and without requiring extensive IT resources.