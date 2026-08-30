Week in review: Compromised Zimbra servers, previously patched Citrix NetScaler flaw exploited

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Unpatched Zimbra servers are falling to CVE-2026-73570 attacks

At least 274 internet-facing Zimbra instances have been compromised by unknown attackers via CVE-2026-73570, the Shadowserver Foundation shared on Monday.

AI supply chain risk is showing up in developer workflows first

In this Help Net Security interview, Dr. Jaushin Lee, CEO of Zentera Systems, discusses where AI supply chain risk shows up. He says most incidents still hit developer workflows and open-source package repositories, while poisoned model weights and compromised MCP servers stay mostly in research demos.

Suspected Iran-linked attack knocked UK power plant offline for days

News that suspected Iranian hackers caused the shutdown of a British power plant broke over the weekend, raising the question of whether UK’s power grid and, indeed, the country’s critical infrastructure can fend off destructive cyber attacks.

Production data in testing is still common, and Tricentis’ CISO wants it gone

In this Help Net Security interview, Erika Dean, CISO at Tricentis, talks about keeping production data out of test environments and why she thinks the alternatives are good enough now. She explains how her team caught a prompt injection gap in red-teaming and held a release for a week until it was fixed.

CISA’s logging guidance works beyond government

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) wants federal agencies to (re)shape their logging strategy around one question: when an attack hits, can you actually use the logs you’ve collected to catch it and reconstruct what happened afterward?

AI will not fix a governance problem in your camera estate

Camera systems often outlive the companies that install them. In this Help Net Security interview, Rob Janssens, EMEA Cyber Security Director at Hikvision Europe, discusses what happens when the integrator is gone, the documentation is lost, and nobody holds the admin credentials.

Critical Gitea vulnerability now exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-60004)

Attackers have begun exploiting CVE-2026-60004, a critical code injection vulnerability in the Gitea Git platform, CISA confirmed on Tuesday by adding the vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

What 90 days and a small budget can buy in AI agent security

In this interview with Help Net Security, Prasad Tharippala, Field CISO at Versa, explains what organizations miss when they run open-weight models in house. He covers the hidden costs of GPU infrastructure, licensing review and staffing, and why hardening and incident response become the buyer’s job.

Fake bank websites play dead to evade security scanners

A phishing method, named Chameleon SEO Poisoning, that uses manipulated search results and cloaked fake banking websites to steal credentials while evading security scanners has been discovered by Fortra.

Android car head units infected with proxy botnet malware through built-in software updaters

A newly discovered Android malware, distributed through the built-in updaters in affected Android-based car head units, turns infected devices into ad-fraud tools and nodes in a proxy botnet, Kaspersky has found.

PaperCut NG/MF vulnerabilities exploited in zero-day attacks

PaperCut Software has identified the two vulnerabilities chained in these attacks and urged users to install a second patch.

Cybersecurity job ads demanding AI skills double in a year

Job postings asking for AI skills in cybersecurity have doubled in a single year in G7 countries according to new research from the Cisco-founded AI Workforce Consortium.

ShinyHunters taunts ReliaQuest after its own employee falls for social engineering attack

Cybersecurity company ReliaQuest has confirmed that one of its own employees fell for a social engineering attack, handing attackers a password and a brief window into the company’s identity system.

Fake OpenAI Codex download tricks macOS users into installing malware

A malware campaign using a sponsored search ad and a fake OpenAI Codex download page to trick macOS users into pasting a malicious command into Terminal has been uncovered by Cato Networks.

Bogus recruiters go after high-value corporate credentials on mobile

Scammers posing as HR staff at well-known companies are running interview scheduling scams that end with a stolen corporate password, according to Zimperium.

AnonyMousKIT phishing-as-a-service uses AI voice calls to steal iPhone passcodes

A phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platform called AnonyMousKIT is automating the theft of Apple ID credentials needed to remove Activation Lock from stolen iPhones, SOCRadar found.

FBI takes down China-linked hacking network behind attacks on NASA, DOJ and U.S. Senate

The Justice Department and FBI have seized domains tied to two hacking tools built and run by a Chinese state-sponsored group, cutting off access to malware that had been used against U.S. government agencies for years.

Previously patched Citrix NetScaler flaw exploited in the wild (CVE-2026-8452)

CISA added six new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, including a previously patched Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-8452, that is being exploited in the wild.

Cyberattack causes network outage at Boston Scientific, disrupts global operations

Medical technology company Boston Scientific suffered a cyberattack that disrupted its IT systems and caused a network outage, affecting global operations.

Manchester Airports Group breached, millions of customers’ data stolen

Someone broke into the systems of Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and walked away with a “quantity” of customer data from three UK airports, the company has confirmed.

North Korean remote workers are broadening their job hunt beyond IT

North Korean (DPRK) remote workers are expanding their job searches beyond IT, according to Huntress. Recent investigations have identified suspected DPRK workers employed in sales and marketing and the medical profession.

Two alleged TeamPCP hackers arrested over global supply chain attacks

Two men from Western Australia have been charged after police allege they were part of TeamPCP, a cybercrime group that planted malicious code in open-source software, then used it to break into organizations around the world.

Android 17 adds new protections against sneaky Wi-Fi tracking and web snooping

Google introduced a batch of network security changes coming in Android 17, aimed at making it harder for network operators, snoops, and scammers to track what you do on your phone.

The cybercrime supply chain has five stages, each with a price

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Nyhuis, CEO at Vigilant, explains why the picture of a lone ransomware attacker is about 15 years out of date.

Ransomware attackers are zeroing in on mid-market companies

Mid-sized companies accounted for 73% of publicly disclosed ransomware and data-extortion incidents with known revenue in North America and Europe between January 2023 and June 2026, according to Black Kite.

HOL Guard: Open-source antivirus for AI agents

HOL Guard is a free, open-source tool that sits between an AI assistant and the computer it runs on. When the assistant tries something risky, the tool pauses it and asks you first. It installs in about a minute, runs on your own machine, and a typical check takes under 50 milliseconds.

Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: August 2026

Presented here is a curated selection of noteworthy open-source cybersecurity solutions that have drawn recognition for their ability to enhance security postures across diverse settings.

Product showcase: AI Paper Trail shows the privacy cost of talking to AI

Proton’s AI Paper Trail is a free tool designed to make the information accumulated across AI conversations easier to see.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 25, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the month: August 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from A10 Networks, Abnormal AI, F5 Networks, Intezer, Netscout, ScienceLogic, Searchlight Cyber, SelectHub, ServiceNow, Snyk, Tanium, and Tufin.