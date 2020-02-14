New infosec products of the week: February 14, 2020

RSA Archer SaaS: An integrated approach to managing risk

RSA Archer SaaS can help reduce the time and resources dedicated to on-premise platform upgrades, patches, and maintenance activities, as well as enable customers to focus on maturing and expanding their integrated risk management programs.

Farsight Security enhances its Security Information Exchange data-sharing platform

Farsight Security announced enhancements to its Security Information Exchange data-sharing platform to help security professionals measurably improve the prevention, detection and response of the latest cyberattacks.

Tufin SecureCloud: Providing unified security policy management for the hybrid cloud

Tufin SecureCloud is a security policy automation service for enterprises needing to gain visibility and control of the security posture of their cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments.

ZeroFOX launches AI-powered Advanced Email Protection for Google and Microsoft platforms

The ZeroFOX Advanced Email Protection suite includes capabilities that address Business Email Compromise Protection for Google’s G Suite and Microsoft’s Office 365 platforms, which identifies impersonation-based attacks targeting employees.

Devo Security Operations: Transforming the SOC and scaling security analyst effectiveness

Devo Security Operations is the first security operations solution to combine critical security capabilities together with auto enrichment, threat intelligence community collaboration, a central evidence locker, and a streamlined analyst workflow.

esCLOUD extends managed detection and response to cloud platforms

esCLOUD constantly monitors customer cloud environments to detect improper configurations and vulnerabilities that could lead to data loss and compromise. Automated policy enforcement, combined with response and remediation from eSentire’s expert security analysts, ensures that customers can operate in the cloud with confidence.