New infosec products of the week: October 9, 2020

Checkmarx provides automated security scans within GitHub repositories

Checkmarx announced a new GitHub Action to bring comprehensive, automated static and open source security testing to developers. It integrates the company’s application security testing (AST) solutions – Checkmarx SAST (CxSAST) and Checkmarx SCA (CxSCA) – directly with GitHub code scanning, giving developers more flexibility and power to work with their preferred tools of choice to secure proprietary and open source code.

Apricorn announces 18TB version of its Aegis Padlock DT FIPS desktop drives

Consistent with the Apricorn line of secure drives, all passwords and commands are entered by way of the device’s onboard keypad. One hundred percent of the authentication and encryption processes take place within the device itself and never involve software or share passwords / encryption keys with its host computer.

Venafi Zero Touch PKI: Eliminating the effort, expense and risk of traditional PKI

Many internal and legacy PKI solutions require massive consulting investments to implement and maintain. Venafi’s new solution is a simple and fast way to replace these antiquated systems. Venafi Zero Touch PKI creates and integrates root and intermediate certificate authorities (CAs) and maps them to an organization’s needs.

APIsec now provides detailed pen-test reports that can be automated and published automatically

APIsec provides a 100% automated and continuous API security testing platform that eliminates the need for expensive, infrequent, manual pen-testing. With this latest release, APIsec now produces certified and on-demand penetration testing reports required by the compliance standards, enabling enterprises to stay compliant at all times at a fraction of cost.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a virtualized environment to evaluate and reduce cyber threats

DejaVM enables system-level cyber testing without requiring access to the limited number of highly specialized physical hardware assets. The tool creates an emulation environment that virtualizes complex systems to support automated cyber testing. DejaVM focuses on improving software development, testing and security via its advanced analysis features.