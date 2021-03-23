Only 14% of domains worldwide truly protected from spoofing with DMARC enforcement

While the DMARC enforcement rate increases, 3 billion messages per day are still spoofing the sender’s identity, Valimail reveals. Email continues to be an effective way to communicate and use has increased during a year of global pandemic, and hackers continue to use email as a primary attack vector, stressing that email security is not going away.

The report analyzes trends in the adoption of Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), a vendor-neutral authentication protocol that allows email domain owners to protect their domain from unauthorized use, or “spoofing.”

Email remains a leading source for cybercrime

Email remains a leading source for cybercrime, implicated in over 90% of all cyberattacks with the pandemic providing a new vantage point for these attacks.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, email security providers (ESPs) reported a surge in pandemic-themed phishing attacks taking advantage of people adjusting to working from home, in environments where they’re easily distracted, with less-secure computer hardware and networks.

Meanwhile, phishers readily deploy attacks, with the average phishing campaign lasting only 12 minutes, according to Google, which reports blocking 100 million phishing emails per day.

“Privacy laws already exist in Europe and parts of the United States, and if a company does any business in those areas, a DMARC policy at enforcement is essential,” said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO, Valimail.

“DMARC is not going away and the best thing a company can do is understand the potential exposure without it. By having valid email authentication in place, companies protect themselves and their customers from privacy violations. Without it, emails are sent without permission, fines are issues, confidential information is obtained and reputations sink. This wave is only a starting point. Companies must step up as the risk of going without enforcement will only get worse.”

DMARC protected domains: Key findings