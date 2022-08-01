Infosec products of the month: July 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Action1, Aqua Security, Cato Networks, CertiK, CoSoSys, CyberArk, Darktrace, Deloitte, EnGenius, Flashpoint, Fusion Risk Management, G-Core Labs, Kingston Digital, LogRhythm, N-able, NetApp, Orca Security, Persona, Rafay Systems, RangeForce, Rapid7, Resecurity, Runecast, Socura, and Teleport.

Resecurity Digital Identity Protection defends individuals and businesses from identity theft

The Digital Identify Protection solution leverages Resecurity’s threat intelligence data from dark web activity, data leaks, credentials compromise, hacking activity, cyberespionage, supply chain and third-party data breaches — all of which are catalysts for major security incidents.

Darktrace PREVENT proactively protects enterprises against sophisticated cyber threats

Darktrace launched Darktrace PREVENT, an interconnected set of AI products that deliver a proactive cyber security capability to help organizations pre-empt future cyber-attacks. PREVENT uses AI to ‘think like an attacker,’ finding pathways to an organization’s most critical assets from inside and outside.

Fusion Risk Management announces new capabilities to improve incident response for organizations

By providing a dynamic approach to incident response, Fusion’s new functionalities enable organizations to understand the full impact of disruption and engage teams, critical partners, and response automation in response and recovery efforts. Organizations now have the power to protect important services and products by resolving incidents faster and preventing future occurrences.

RangeForce platform updates enable users to conduct offensive and defensive attack scenarios

RangeForce announced it has enhanced its team threat exercises platform with new capabilities that make it easier for organizations to accelerate the skills development of their security teams through multi-user detection and response exercises of emulated attacks.

G-Core Labs’ stand-alone solution offers protection against SYN Flood DDoS attacks

To provide its customers with better protection against SYN Flood DDoS attacks, G-Core Labs, in cooperation with Intel, have developed a stand-alone solution based on 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This new type of solution removes the need for a dedicated DDoS protection server and evenly distributes volumetric attacks across CDN servers, decreasing the performance requirements for every individual CDN node.

Rafay Systems Paralus helps users achieve secure access to Kubernetes clusters

Paralus offers access management for developers, architects, and CI/CD tools to remote K8s clusters by consolidating zero-trust access principles such as transaction level authentication and authorization into a single open-source tool.

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 protects sensitive personal or business data

Kingston Digital released IronKey Locker+ 50 (LP50) USB Flash drive that provides consumer-grade security with AES hardware-encryption in XTS mode to safeguard against BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware and Brute Force password attacks.

Socura launches Managed Vulnerability Scanning service to help users identify potential vulnerabilities

Socura’s MVS service has been designed to help clients identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across all on- and off-premises systems, including their local network, cloud applications, web applications and mobile devices.

LogRhythm platform enhancements accelerate threat response for security teams

LogRhythm launched version 7.9 of the LogRhythm SIEM Platform and updates to LogRhythm NDR and LogRhythm UEBA. LogRhythm arms security teams with intelligent analytics and automated responses to reduce cybersecurity exposure, eliminate blind spots and shut down attacks.

Updated Action1 RMM enables MSPs and IT departments to automate critical tasks

Action1 released a new version of Action1 RMM, empowering MSPs and IT departments to mitigate and remediate security vulnerabilities on their managed endpoints more efficiently — as required to secure and support today’s work-from-anywhere workforce.

Flashpoint Automate accelerates repeatable security-related processes

Combined with the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, Flashpoint Automate’s capabilities provide security teams with the additional context needed to ensure they take action on intelligence, prioritize which threats or risks to work on, and remediate those risks from their organization.

Deloitte Zero Trust Access protects sensitive enterprise data

Deloitte is launching a new managed service, Zero Trust Access. The service is designed to help businesses address the evolving requirements of enterprises to confidently protect their applications, infrastructure and data. It offers a cloud-native service that secures communications between end user devices, and enterprise applications, wherever they may reside.

CertiK launches new web3 security features for addressing risk on crypto projects

CertiK launched several web3 Skynet security features to bolster end-to-end security for the web3 world. A new Skynet features provide further transparency to consumers around project risk, while also giving credit to projects where needed through badges and honors.

N-able N-sight RMM enables MSPs to manage and secure their small to medium enterprise customers

N-able announced that it has launched N-able N-sight RMM, the complete solution for growing managed services providers (MSPs). N-sight RMM (RMM, MSP Manager, and Take Control) allow teams to safely access tools and information from nearly anywhere and also enables them to reduce manual efforts and increase operational performance.

CyberArk Secrets Hub enables enterprises to accelerate transition to AWS

Secrets Hub, part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, was developed in cooperation with the AWS Secrets Manager team to deliver effective secrets management in hybrid environments. CyberArk Secrets Hub works by automatically replicating CyberArk-managed secrets (that are intended for use on AWS) to AWS Secrets Manager.

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector v5.6 enables users to protect sensitive information

CoSoSys launched v5.6 of its Endpoint Protector solution, adding a host of new features to help organizations better protect their sensitive data from insider threats, accidental loss, and compliance breaches.

Orca Security helps enterprises detect cloud attacks with Cloud Detection and Response capabilities

Orca Security, added Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) capabilities to its agentless Cloud Security Platform. The Orca Platform analyzes cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds using machine learning and rules-based heuristics, while also providing automated remediation to prevent security issues from progressing across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Cato DLP secures and optimizes access to all applications

Cato Networks introduced Cato DLP, a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) engine to protect data across all enterprise applications without complex, cumbersome DLP rules. Cato’s access control layer ensures user can only access authorized applications and prevents them from accessing unauthorized resources or malicious sites.

Persona Dynamic Flow enables users to verify sensitive identity information

Persona launched “Dynamic Flow,” a risk response and verification engine that customizes the identity verification (IDV) process in real time for each user and use case. The new release ingests live signals throughout the verification process and uses these signals to adjust each individual’s experience based on their risk profile and the company’s risk tolerance.

EnGenius security gateway series helps IT teams protect business networks

EnGenius Technologies released its first-ever security gateway product line, bringing enterprise features, enhanced security, and cloud management from anywhere. The ESG series will work seamlessly with any third-party vendor network—all without the complex setup and configuration.

Runecast announces new capabilities to simplify Kubernetes security and speed up operations

Runecast announced that its patented enterprise platform Runecast has expanded its current Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) capabilities with advanced image scanning. Running securely on-premises, Runecast automates security compliance checks for Kubernetes with insights into what is happening both on-premises and in the cloud.

Rapid7 adds layered context capabilities to its InsightCloudSec platform

Rapid7’s addition of layered context provides organizations with a consolidated, resource-oriented view of the most critical risks in their environment, enabling them to more effectively prioritize and remediate issues.

Aqua Runtime Protection detects sophisticated attacks in real time

Aqua Security launches runtime protection with minimal configuration to stop attacks in real time on running workloads. Protection is composed of new curated and optimised default security controls, as well as threat intel from observations of real attacks on cloud native environments.

NetApp Spot Security identifies and assesses cloud security posture risks

Spot Security’s agentless technology analyzes cloud resource relationships to provide clear visibility and prioritized actions, automatically determining the prospective exposure of each cloud resource and surfacing critical security threats based on their potential impact to the organization. These automated actions mitigate alert fatigue and keep cloud infrastructure secure and operations teams efficient.

Teleport 10 enables single sign-on to any infrastructure resource without passwords or usernames

Teleport 10 features passwordless access, a single sign-on infrastructure access solution that eliminates the need for usernames, passwords, private keys, and other secrets. Integrating secure biometric solutions such as TouchID, Windows Hello, Yubikey BIO, and other biometric hardware, Teleport 10 offers scalable identity-based access while reducing the probability of lost, shared or stolen credentials.