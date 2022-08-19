New infosec products of the week: August 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AuditBoard, Raytheon Technologies, Tenacity, and Transmit Security.

AuditBoard Third-Party Risk Management solution empowers teams to manage their overall IT risk

AuditBoard’s Third-Party Risk Management solution enables teams to save time, be better partners to the business, and scale through automated and collaborative workflows that enable more effective management of third-party risk. This purpose-built solution supports customizable assessments, automated risk scoring, issue management, ongoing monitoring, and centralized reporting and tracking.

Tenacity platform enhancements provide visibility into entire AWS and Azure cloud infrastructure

Tenacity launched agentless, automated and self-directed activation capability with immediate deployment within its platform. All vulnerable assets and misconfigurations are automatically identified, grouped and ranked by severity so users know which risks need to be addressed first.

Transmit Security expands CIAM capabilities to improve fraud detection and identity verification for users

Transmit Security has released new capabilities of its customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, enabling orchestrated user management, authorization, authentication, continuous risk detection, and ID verification.

Raytheon launches secure watch and global data service for government users

Raytheon Blackbird Technologies has released NexGenTrac, or NGT, Watch and NexGen Global SIM, a wearable device and global data service that provides situational awareness and secure communications.