New infosec products of the week: October 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AwareGO, Code42, Corelight, EnigmaSoft, Exabeam, Mandiant, and RSA.

Code42 enhances Incydr Risk Indicators to help users protect and classify sensitive data

Code42 has enhanced its Incydr Risk Indicators (IRIs) within the Code42 Incydr product to detect and label file downloads from corporate systems. By understanding the source system from which a file came, security analysts can better prioritize what data exfiltration presents the most risk to their organization.

RSA Mobile Lock detects critical threats on mobile devices

By constantly scanning for high-risk security threats, RSA Mobile Lock can help establish device trust. Whenever it detects critical threats, Mobile Lock can prevent users from authenticating into a secured environment until the threat is resolved while simultaneously alerting IT admins about the issue.

Exabeam New-Scale SIEM enables security teams to defend against complex threats

New-Scale SIEM is a combination of cloud-scale security log management, behavioral analytics, and an automated investigation experience. Built on the cloud-native Exabeam Security Operations Platform, the New-Scale SIEM product portfolio gives worldwide security teams better fighting chance at defeating adversaries with advanced threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).

Mandiant Breach Analytics empowers enterprises to gain insight on breach activity in IT environments

Mandiant Breach Analytics is designed to enable organizations to reduce attacker dwell time by continuously monitoring events in Chronicle for current, relevant indicators of compromise and applying contextual information and machine learning to prioritize the matches. With active insight into threats, organizations can take action to mitigate the impact of targeted attacks, while reducing the cost of current approaches.

AwareGO Employee Cybersecurity Risk Audit identifies weak points associated with human risk

AwareGO launched full Employee Cybersecurity Risk Audit and consultation to help organizations identify critical cybersecurity risks among employees. In this audit, cybersecurity experts work directly with individual organizations to set up the appropriate assessment, execute it, evaluate the outcome and map that to effective risk-reducing decisions.

EnigmaSoft SpyHunter Pro combines anti-malware detection and blocking to enhance privacy protection

SpyHunter Pro is a Windows anti-malware application that combines SpyHunter’s system guards to help block malware before they cause damage, plus anti-malware detection and removal algorithms, along with new premium features, including functionality purposely designed to enhance privacy protection and optimize computers.

Corelight Cloud Sensor SaaS for AWS accelerates incident response for security teams

With Corelight Cloud Sensor SaaS for AWS, security teams can achieve uniform network visibility for incident response and threat hunting capabilities to cloud environments without the burden of having to set up and manage the monitoring infrastructure themselves.