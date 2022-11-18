New infosec products of the week: November 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Abnormal Security, Bearer, Clumio, Cohesity, ForgeRock, Keyo, LOKKER, and SecureAuth.

Keyo Network improves security for people and businesses with palm scanning technology

Keyo launches Keyo Network, allowing anyone to verify who they are and access what is theirs with a contactless scan of their hand, giving people the power to open doors, pay at stores, redeem tickets, and more without needing phones, fobs, cards, or keys.

Cohesity DataHawk enables organizations to recover from cyber incidents

Cohesity DataHawk provides multiple cloud service offerings designed to deliver comprehensive data security and recovery capabilities to withstand and recover from cyber incidents. It leverages AI/ML to detect user and data anomalies that could indicate an emerging attack, utilizes threat intelligence to ensure recovery-data is malware free, and with data classification enables organizations to determine the exposure of sensitive and private information when an attack occurs.

Abnormal Security Posture Management offers protection against email platform attacks

The new Security Posture Management product from Abnormal gives security teams immediate visibility to each of the potential entry and exit points to the cloud email platform. Increased visibility begins with three new Knowledge Bases, in addition to the existing VendorBase, which present comprehensive databases of employees, third-party applications, and email tenants.

Clumio Protect for Amazon S3 enhancements simplify data protection for AWS customers

Clumio announced new capabilities that will allow enterprises to protect their AWS data at any scale and recover from disruptions instantly, all while optimizing their cloud costs. These benefits will allow enterprise customers to simplify the protection and recovery of large data lakes, application data, and sensitive information on AWS.

LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO helps companies identify and mitigate privacy risks

LOKKER Privacy Edge PRO empowers data privacy professionals to analyze all of their clients’ websites for known privacy risks in one integrated dashboard view. It can identify whether or not specific trackers, tags and pixels are running on a website, which pages they’re on, what personal data is being harvested, and with whom the data is being shared.

ForgeRock Identity Governance empowers large enterprises to solve security and compliance challenges

Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams.

Bearer Data Security Platform detects gaps within data security policies during coding and in production

Bearer is a SaaS platform that enables scalable deployments and workflow automation for security management. It discovers sensitive data flows automatically by continuously scanning source code and associated metadata. It can also remediate data security issues at a massive scale, giving developers immediate actionable advice on how to mitigate as well as prioritize an issue.

SecureAuth Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric prevents identity related breaches

Arculix Universal Authentication Fabric allows users to attain a level of assurance needed to authenticate with its patented behavioral AI/ML risk analytics engine. To ensure there is no account takeover, it generates a score at the beginning of a user logging in that is used to grant access to web apps, servers and services without requiring another factor check. This removes the need for siloed systems to authenticate users.