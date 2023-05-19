New infosec products of the week: May 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bitwarden, Cloudflare, ComplyAdvantage, Enzoic, Neurotechnology, Nozomi Networks, and Satori.

ComplyAdvantage Fraud Detection identifies and prevents transaction fraud

Fraud Detection uses AI and machine learning algorithms to monitor monetary and non-monetary events and look for patterns that indicate possible risks. This includes identity clustering, using behavioral and personal characteristics to identify accounts that are, for example, controlled by a single individual.

Cloudflare One for AI helps organizations to safely use generative AI tools

Cloudflare has extended its SASE platform, Cloudflare One, to generative artificial intelligence (AI) services. Cloudflare One for AI, a suite of zero trust security controls, will enable enterprises to safely and securely use the latest generative AI tools without putting intellectual property and customer data at risk.

Nozomi delivers Vantage IQ to strengthen cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure

Available as an add-on to Vantage, Nozomi Networks’ SaaS-based security management platform, Vantage IQ uses AI and ML to help security teams do more with less, by automating the time-consuming tasks associated with reviewing, correlating and prioritizing network, asset and alert data.

Enzoic’s identity breach monitoring solution protects accounts and data from fraud

Enzoic launched an identity monitoring offering, enabling organizations to continuously track and ensure their users’- whether its customers or employees– personally identifiable information (PII) has not been exposed.

Satori enhances its platform to help companies proactively protect data

Posture Management scans all data permissions, provides an analytics layer over data access in the organization, and tracks KPIs to help improve data access posture. Using Posture Management, companies can eliminate risks of a data breach due to over-privileged data access.

Neurotechnology MegaMatcher IDMS handles the most common identity lifecycle procedures

The MegaMatcher IDMS is capable of handling the most common identity lifecycle procedures, including registration, updates, status changes, history tracking and other relevant activities, ensuring that the information is up-to-date and presented in an intuitive way.

Bitwarden Passwordless.dev simplifies passkey implementation for developers

Bitwarden released Bitwarden Passwordless.dev, the developer toolkit with an extensive, easy-to-deploy API for integrating FIDO2 WebAuthn-based passkeys into consumer websites and enterprise applications.