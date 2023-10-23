Cyberattacks put healthcare organizations on high alert
Healthcare organizations have become prime targets for cybercriminals due to the immense value of their data, including patient records, sensitive medical information, and financial data. The importance of protecting this invaluable information, alongside ensuring the seamless operation of medical devices and essential systems, has never been more critical.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss the vulnerabilities and gaps in healthcare cybersecurity.
Complete videos
- Christopher Gates, Director of Product Security at Velentium, talks about the gaps in healthcare cybersecurity.
- Maureen Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer at SilverSky, discusses how attackers are now narrowing their focus from larger healthcare systems to smaller hospitals and specialty clinics to more easily retrieve patient data and use it for launching fraud and identity theft.
- Steve Gwizdala, VP of Healthcare at ForgeRock, discusses how vigilance and new ways of enhancing cybersecurity measures will be crucial to healthcare organizations and businesses responsible for protecting consumers’ online information – across the entire supply chain.
- Jim Jackson, President of TuxCare, discusses how healthcare IT teams can automate the process of taking new patches through staging, testing, and production on legacy systems while also establishing end-to-end threat monitoring and maintaining compliance.