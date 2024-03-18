The dark side of GenAI
Beyond traditional AI models, generative AI (GenAI) can create new content, images, and even entire scenarios from scratch. While this technology holds immense promise across various sectors, it also introduces challenges and threats to cybersecurity.
In this round-up from Help Net Security, cybersecurity experts discuss the impact and implications of GenAI in cybersecurity.
Complete videos
- Michael Rinehart, VP of Artificial Intelligence at Securiti.ai, discusses a dark side to generative AI that isn’t talked about enough.
- Ilkka Turunen, Field CTO at Sonatype, discusses how generative AI influences and impacts software engineers’ work and the software development lifecycle.
- Ryan Maltzen, Cybersecurity Architect at Fortra, talks about the impact of generative AI in the 2024 presidential election.