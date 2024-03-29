New infosec products of the week: March 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bedrock Security, CyberArk, GitGuardian, Legit Security, and Malwarebytes.

GitGuardian SCA automates vulnerability detection and prioritization for enhanced code health

GitGuardian SCA is specifically designed for use in DevSecOps environments. The latest addition to GitGuardian’s code security platform equips security and developer teams with a unified vulnerability remediation solution, capitalizing on cross-team collaboration, incident visibility, and context.

Legit Security launches enterprise secrets scanning solution

Legit Security has unveiled its standalone enterprise secrets scanning product, which can detect, remediate, and prevent secrets exposure across the software development pipeline. Security teams can now identify, remediate, and prevent the exposure of secrets across developer tools, such as GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Docker images, Confluence, Jira, and more.

Malwarebytes adds AI functionality to ThreatDown Security Advisor

Using natural language processing and generative AI, the enhanced Security Advisor can understand the context of a query and identify relevant information. This helps ThreatDown administrators to identify threats they might miss with a traditional keyword-based search or being required to download, filter and sort through search results.

Bedrock Security protects sensitive data within one unified platform

Bedrock Security unveiled its data security platform, powered by data AI Reasoning (AIR) Engine. Through AIR’s technology, including data similarity, topic detection, and identity and activity analysis, Bedrock provides a clear picture of data usage and risk within one unified platform.

CyberArk Secure Browser helps prevent breaches resulting from cookie theft

Backed by intelligent privilege controls and simple to deploy across devices, CyberArk Secure Browser is purpose-built for a cloud-first world, providing secure, consistent access to both on-premises resources and SaaS applications. It allows visibility, control and governance for security teams, helping to prevent the malicious use of compromised identities, endpoints and credentials both at and beyond login.