Week in review: 73M customers affected by AT&T data leak, errors led to US govt inboxes compromise

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Cyber attacks on critical infrastructure show advanced tactics and new capabilities

In this Help Net Security interview, Marty Edwards, Deputy CTO OT/IoT at Tenable, discusses the impact of geopolitical tensions on cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

Healthcare’s cyber resilience under siege as attacks multiply

In this Help Net Security interview, Eric Demers, CEO of Madaket Health, discusses prevalent cyber threats targeting healthcare organizations.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 3, 2024

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Cloud Active Defense: Open-source cloud protection

Cloud Active Defense is an open-source solution that integrates decoys into cloud infrastructure. It creates a dilemma for attackers: risk attacking and being detected immediately, or avoid the traps and reduce their effectiveness.

Mantis: Open-source framework that automates asset discovery, reconnaissance, scanning

Mantis is an open-source command-line framework that automates asset discovery, reconnaissance, and scanning.

AT&T data leaked: 73 million customers affected

AT&T has confirmed that the data set leaked on the dark web some two weeks ago does, indeed, contain “AT&T data-specific fields”.

How Google plans to make stolen session cookies worthless for attackers

Google is working on a new security feature for Chrome called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), meant to prevent attackers from using stolen session cookies to gain access user accounts.

NVD: NIST is working on longer-term solutions

The recent conspicuous faltering of the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) is “based on a variety of factors, including an increase in software and, therefore, vulnerabilities, as well as a change in interagency support,” says the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

A “cascade” of errors let Chinese hackers into US government inboxes

Microsoft still doesn’t known how Storm-0558 attackers managed to steal the Microsoft Services Account cryptographic key they used to forge authentication tokens needed to access email accounts belonging to US government officials.

Ivanti vows to transform its security operating model, reveals new vulnerabilities

Ivanti has released patches for new DoS vulnerabilities affecting Ivanti Connect Secure (SSL VPN solution) and Ivanti Policy Secure (NAC solution), some of which could also lead to execution of arbitrary code or information disclosure.

Omni Hotels suffer prolonged IT outage due to cyberattack

Texas-based Omni Hotels & Resorts has been responding to a cyberattack that started last Friday, which resulted in the unavailability of many of its IT systems.

How to design and deliver an effective cybersecurity exercise

Armed forces have always utilized war-gaming exercises for battlefield training to prepare for times of conflict. With today’s digital transformation, the same concept is being applied in the form of cybersecurity exercises – tests and simulations based on plausible cyber-attack scenarios and incident response.

Why AI forensics matters now

In this Help Net Security video, Sylvia Acevedo, who serves on the Boards of Qualcomm and Credo, discusses why companies should invest in forensic capabilities and why forensics will be such an important topic as AI continues to be integrated into infrastructures and workflows.

Escalating malware tactics drive global cybercrime epidemic

Evasive, basic, and encrypted malware all increased in Q4 2023, fueling a rise in total malware, according to WatchGuard.

What the ID of tomorrow may look like

Few joys remain untouched by the necessity of identity verification. With its ubiquitous presence, the call for heightened security, improved accessibility, and seamless authentication resonates loudly for businesses and individuals alike.

Human risk is the top cyber threat for IT teams

In this Help Net Security video, Julian Martin, VP of Technology Alliances at Mimecast, discusses the Mimecast 2024 State of Email and Collaboration Security report.

76% of consumers don’t see themselves as cybercrime targets

67% of consumers across the globe are concerned about the security and privacy of AI, according to Bitdefender survey.

Location tracking and the battle for digital privacy

While some online privacy issues can be subtle and difficult to understand, location tracking is very simple – and very scary.

Human risk is the top cyber threat for IT teams

In this Help Net Security video, Julian Martin, VP of Technology Alliances at Mimecast, discusses the Mimecast 2024 State of Email and Collaboration Security report.

73% brace for cybersecurity impact on business in the next year or two

Only 3% of organizations across the globe have the ‘mature’ level of readiness needed to be resilient against modern cybersecurity risks, according to Cisco.

Six steps for security and compliance in AI-enabled low-code/no-code development

AI is quickly transforming how individuals create their own apps, copilots, and automations. This is enabling organizations to improve output and increase efficiency—all without adding to the burden of IT and the help desk.

Strengthening defenses against nation-state and for-profit cyber attacks

In this Help Net Security video, Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security, discusses the steps enterprises and critical infrastructure must take to improve their environments from for-profit and nation-state attacks.

Cybercriminal adoption of browser fingerprinting

Browser fingerprinting is one of many tactics phishing site authors use to evade security checks and lengthen the lifespan of malicious campaigns.

How manual access reviews might be weakening your defenses

In this Help Net Security video, Sethu Meenakshisundaram, co-founder of Zluri, discusses how 77% of organizations still need to automate access reviews, according to a recent survey conducted by Censuswide.

Infosec products of the month: March 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: Appdome, AuditBoard, Bedrock Security, Check Point, CyberArk, Cynerio, DataDome, Delinea, Drata, Exabeam, GitGuardian, GitHub, GlobalSign, Legato Security, Legit Security, Malwarebytes, Ordr, Permiso, Pentera, Portnox, Regula, Sentra, Sonatype, Spin.AI, Tenable, Tufin, Viavi Solutions, and Zoom.

New infosec products of the week: April 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Fastly, LogRhythm, Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, and TrueMedia.org.