How to setup passkeys in Apple Passwords app

Beginning with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and visionOS 2, the Passwords app allows you to manage your passwords, passkeys, and verification codes.

Passwords app interface

Creating passkeys

Passkeys are a password alternative designed to offer a more convenient and secure, password-free sign-in experience for websites and apps. Passkeys are inherently strong, there are no shared secrets, and are less vulnerable to phishing than passwords.

During the account registration process, the operating system generates a unique cryptographic key pair to link with the account for the app or website. These keys are securely and uniquely created by the device for each account.

Passkeys section

You can create and save passkeys to replace the passwords used for signing into supported apps and websites on your iPhone. Additionally, websites and apps can automatically generate passkeys for your account, allowing you to use them for your next sign-in.

Similar to passwords, passkeys are encrypted and stored in your iCloud Keychain, where they remain hidden from everyone, including Apple.

Important: The steps for creating and saving a passkey may vary based on the app, website, or browser, but they generally follow a pattern similar to the ones outlined below.

Setting up passkeys in the Passwords app for existing accounts

Access the sign-in screen for apps and websites that support passkey creation, sign in with your account name and password, then proceed to the account settings or management screen.

Select the account you want to sign in

Select Security in the navigation bar on the left side, then select 2-Step Verification

Select Passkeys and security keys

Click Create a passkey button

Confirm saving passkey in iCloud Keychain by clicking Continue

Passkey created, click Done

Successfully created passkey

You can verify whether the passkey has been set up by going into the Passwords app, under the Passkey section and the specific account.

Passkey section

Important: To use passkeys, you must have iCloud Keychain and two-factor authentication enabled.

Verifying if the created passkey works

Access the sign-in screen and select the account for which you have created the passkey.

Confirming identity with passkey, click Continue

You can choose to confirm your identity with iCloud Keychain or by using your phone, tablet or security key.

Confirming your identity by using a tablet

A QR code appears on the sign-in screen, scan the code

“Follow steps on your device” appears on the sign-in screen

Scanning QR code with tablet

“Connecting to your device” appears on the sign-in screen

“Use Face ID to sign in?” appears on the tablet screen, click Continue

Being able to access the account in this (obviously) way means that the passkey is working.