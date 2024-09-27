How to lock and hide iPhone apps in iOS 18

iOS 18 allows you to lock and hide apps to protect the information within them by requiring Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode for access, while also concealing the content from searches, notifications, and various areas throughout the system. If someone is using your iPhone, they won’t be able to open locked apps and will be notified that they can only access them by using Face ID.

Not all apps can be locked, as Apple does not provide the lock option for apps such as Maps, Clock, Calculator, and Settings, but nearly all other apps, including third-party ones, can be locked.

If Stolen Device Protection is enabled, entering a passcode to unlock an app is not possible. This means that even if your iPhone is stolen and the thief knows your passcode, they still won’t be able to access the app. On the other hand, if Stolen Device Protection is not activated, a passcode prompt will appear, allowing the app to be unlocked after three unsuccessful Face ID attempts.

Locking system apps

Follow these steps to lock the system app:

Press and hold the icon of the system app you wish to lock. A quick action menu will open:

1. Select Require Face ID (or Touch ID or Passcode).

2. Confirm by selecting Require Face ID (or Touch ID or Passcode) again.

When you click on the icon of the locked app, the text below will appear on your iPhone screen before Face ID authenticates you:

Locking and hiding third-party apps

When you lock a third-party app using the abovementioned method, you can also hide it. Follow the steps below.

Press and hold the icon of the third-party app you’d like to lock. The quick action menu opens:

1. Select Require Face ID (or Touch ID or Passcode).

2. Confirm by selecting Hide and Require Face ID (or Touch ID or Passcode) again.

Your iPhone will then prompt you to confirm whether you really want to hide the app.

The app icon and name will be removed from the Home Screen, and the app will be moved to the obscured Hidden folder. You can access it by swiping through the App Library. After scanning with Face ID, the content will be revealed.

Another way to access to hidden app is through Settings: select Settings > Apps > Hidden Apps (at the bottom of the list).

Unlocking and unhiding apps

To unlock previously locked system app, long press icon and select Don’t Require Face ID. If Stolen Device Protection is enabled, you must perform a Face ID scan to turn the lock on or off, ensuring it cannot be disabled without your knowledge.

Select Don’t Require Face ID (or Touch ID or Passcode).

To unhide a locked third-party app, go to the Hidden folder at the bottom of the App Library, make Face ID scan, long press icon and select Don’t Require Face ID.

Select Don’t Require Face ID (or Touch ID or Passcode).

When you unhide a third-party app, it appears in the App Library. You can then add it back to your Home Screen by long-pressing the icon and selecting Add to Home Screen.