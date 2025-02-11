How to detect and disable Apple AirTags that might be tracking you

Apple’s AirTags are a convenient way to track personal items like keys and bags, but they also raise concerns about unwanted tracking and stalking. To help users stay safe, Apple has implemented several anti-stalking protections, including unwanted tracking alerts and sound notifications.

Apple’s anti-stalking protections

Apple’s anti-stalking features are built into the Find My app on iOS. These tools help users detect and respond to any AirTags that may be tracking them without their consent. Here’s how they work.

If an AirTag not registered to your Apple ID moves with you for an extended period, your iPhone will send a pop-up notification alerting you to its presence.

Tapping the notification opens the Find My app, where you can view the AirTag’s location and determine if it may be tracking you.

AirTag’s location (Source: Apple)

To help physically locate the AirTag, you can make it emit a sound. In the Find My app, there’s an option to Play Sound, which will trigger the AirTag to start chiming. The sound helps you find the device if it’s hidden in your belongings, like a bag or car.

Using Precision Finding for accurate results

For even more precise guidance, you can use Precision Finding, which is available on iPhone 11 models and later (with the U1 chip). This feature provides on-screen guidance, showing the direction and distance to the AirTag in real-time.

Precision Finding is useful when searching for an AirTag that may be hidden in your environment.

If you find an unknown AirTag, you can tap it with your iPhone (or another NFC-enabled phone) to access the Learn About This AirTag feature.

This feature provides useful information about the AirTag, including:

Serial number : The AirTag’s unique identifier that can help you track down the owner or report it to law enforcement.

: The AirTag’s unique identifier that can help you track down the owner or report it to law enforcement. Owner’s contact information : If the AirTag is in Lost Mode, the owner may have entered contact details, such as a phone number or email address, allowing you to return the item.

: If the AirTag is in Lost Mode, the owner may have entered contact details, such as a phone number or email address, allowing you to return the item. Lost mode information: If the AirTag is being used to track lost property, the owner may have set a message in Lost Mode that can help you return the item.

If the AirTag is being used for tracking, this feature can give you insights into whether it’s truly lost or if it might have been placed there for stalking or malicious purposes.

How to Disable the AirTag

If you’re concerned that an AirTag may be used for tracking, you can disable it by removing its battery. To do this:

Press down on the stainless steel back cover of the AirTag.

Twist it counterclockwise to unlock the cover.

Once the cover is removed, take out the battery.

Once the battery is removed, the AirTag will no longer track your location.

If you’re an Android user, Apple offers the Tracker Detect app, available on the Google Play Store. This app allows Android users to scan for nearby AirTags and alerts them if any unknown AirTags are traveling with them.

By following these steps, you can protect your privacy and take the necessary actions if you find an unknown AirTag.

