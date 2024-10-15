How to create verification codes in Apple Passwords app

Starting with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and visionOS 2, the Apple Passwords app enables you to manage your passwords, passkeys, and verification codes.

For websites and apps that support two-factor (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA), the Passwords app can generate and store automatic verification codes. This allows you to benefit from 2FA security without relying on SMS messages or external apps.

If a site supports 2FA, you can set up verification codes directly without needing a third-party app. These verification codes are backed up through iCloud, and once configured, they will autofill whenever you sign into the site on any Apple device connected to your Apple account.

To set up and use verification codes on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, you must first enable the use of a 2FA app on the website or service you’re securing. It’s often easier to complete this initial step on a desktop computer, as it may involve scanning a QR code displayed on the screen with your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ or ‌‌iPad‌‌’s camera.

After enabling 2FA on the account or service, you’ll be prompted to either enter a setup key on your device or scan a QR code with your device’s camera. Depending on the option provided, follow these steps to proceed.

Important: The steps for enabling two-factor authentication may vary based on the app, website, or browser.

Setting up verification codes

To set up an automatic verification code, open Passwords app, select “All,” then choose a website or app. Under “Security” or “Edit” select “Set Up Verification Code”.

Open the Passwords app on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌

Select the account/service, then tap on “Set Up Code”

Depending on the option provided, either enter the Setup Key or select “Scan QR Code with Camera,” and follow the onscreen instructions.

Generated code

In the “Codes” section of the Passkeys app, you will see that a verification code has been successfully created for the selected app. A new code is generated every 30 seconds.

Verification code

