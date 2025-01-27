How to use Apple’s App Privacy Report to monitor data tracking

The App Privacy Report, which Apple introduced in iOS 15.2, allows users to monitor how apps access data and interact with third-party services.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the types of sensitive data accessed by apps, the external domains they communicate with, and the extent to which apps utilize Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) to request user consent for tracking activity across other apps and websites.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use the Apple App Privacy Report to protect your privacy.

How to access App Privacy Report

On your iPhone go to the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap on Privacy & Security.

Under the Privacy section, you will see App Privacy Report and tap on it.

If you haven’t enabled it yet, tap on turn on App Privacy Report to start collecting the data.

Once enabled, Apple will track the data for the next 7 days, and you’ll be able to review how apps behave.

What’s in App Privacy Report?

In the App Privacy Report, under the Data & Sensor Access section, you can see which apps have accessed your location, contacts, photos, camera, microphone, and other sensitive data.

For instance, if an app accessed your microphone and camera when not in use, you may want to reconsider granting those permissions.

App Network Activity provides insight into the network traffic generated and the connections established by apps. It shows which domains or third-party services apps are contacting, helping you identify if and how your data is being shared externally.

This information is key to evaluating whether an app is sending your data to third-party companies, whether it’s for legitimate purposes or potentially violating your privacy.

If an app contacts advertising or tracking domains like Google Analytics, Facebook, or AdMob, it could mean your data is being shared for advertising or analytic purposes.

By reviewing this activity, you can:

Monitor data sharing

Identify suspicious behavior

Protect your privacy

App Privacy Report doesn’t include network activity from private browsing sessions in browser apps.

Most Contacted Domains is a section in Apple’s App Privacy Report that shows which external domains and websites an app is interacting with. This feature is helpful for understanding how and where your data might be sent once it leaves the app.

Based on your analysis of app behavior, you can take appropriate action by revoking unnecessary permissions, disabling tracking for apps that don’t require it, and uninstalling apps that share your data in ways you’re uncomfortable with or engage in excessive tracking.

For example, to limit ad tracking open the Settings app, tap Privacy, scroll to the bottom and tap Apple Advertising.

Then turn off Personalized Ads to prevent Apple from using your data for personalized ads across apps and websites.

The App Privacy Report is useful for monitoring and managing how apps access your data. Regularly reviewing the report helps ensure your privacy preferences are upheld and allows you to identify and address any apps that may be misusing your data.

Read more: