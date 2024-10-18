Cybercrime’s constant rise is becoming everyone’s problem

Cybercrime in recent years shows no signs of slowing down, with phishing attacks surging and ransomware tactics becoming more advanced, forcing organizations to constantly adapt their defenses. The rise of deepfake technology, especially in creating realistic audio impersonations, poses new dangers. With that in mind, cybercriminals are becoming more agile and coordinated, leveraging new technologies and cooperating innovatively.

Abhilash Garimella, Head Of Research at Bolster, discusses how phishing scams are now being hosted in the U.S. at nearly twice the rate compared to 2023, and this trend is only accelerating.

Shobhit Gautam, Security Solutions Architect at HackerOne, discusses how ransomware tactics have evolved and how organizations and government bodies are having to fight change with change.

Aaron Walton, Threat Intel Analyst at Expel, discusses travel scams.

Jakub Kroustek, Malware Research Director at Gen, discusses the Avast Q1 2024 Threat Report.

Bogdan Botezatu, Director of Threat Research and Reporting at Bitdefender, discusses the growing trend of celebrity audio deepfakes.