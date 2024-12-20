New infosec products of the week: December 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, GitGuardian, RunSafe Security, Stairwell, and Netwrix.

GitGuardian launches multi-vault integration to combat secrets sprawl

GitGuardian unveiled a comprehensive Non-Human Identity (NHI) security strategy with integrations across major secrets management platforms, addressing the growing challenge of secrets sprawl in enterprise environments.

RunSafe Security Platform enhances risk management with automation

RunSafe Security has released the RunSafe Security Platform that automates risk identification, exploit prevention, and runtime software monitoring. Now, developers can generate a high-fidelity software bill of materials (SBOM) at build time, ensuring the highest level of accuracy in identifying software components and related vulnerabilities.

Stairwell Core boosts threat intelligence for security teams

With Stairwell Core, users can upload their files to their private Stairwell vault. Stairwell Core seamlessly integrates with leading EDR solutions to preserve detected malware, enabling security teams to determine whether an incident is isolated or part of a broader, coordinated campaign.

Appdome protects applications running on mobile-enabled platforms

With this release the Appdome Platform can defend mobile businesses and users from fraud, bot, malware and cyber attacks as well as game cheating on mobile apps deployed on VR headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. For the Apple ecosystem, the Appdome Platform now protects iOS apps deployed on macOS M-series, Apple TV, and Apple CarPlay. For the Google Android ecosystem, the Appdome Platform now protects Android apps deployed on Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Play Games for Android on Windows PCs.

Netwrix 1Secure enhances protection against data and identity access risks

Netwrix released a new version of its SaaS platform, Netwrix 1Secure. The latest version builds on its existing security monitoring functionality with more robust access rights assessment and expanded security auditing capabilities to overcome the lack of control when relying only on native security tools in Microsoft 365.