New infosec products of the week: January 10, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BioConnect, BreachLock, McAfee, Netgear, and Swimlane.

NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, protects home networks against cyber threats

Armor is a security and privacy solution available on most NETGEAR WiFi systems and routers. Using advanced AI, it automatically scans connected devices, including IoT products, for vulnerabilities and threats in the background, monitoring for potential data breaches and providing recommendations to enhance security.

McAfee Scam Detector spots scams across text, email, and video

McAfee Scam Detector empowers consumers by stopping scammers in their tracks with proactive, real-time protection against suspicious texts, fake emails, and highly realistic deepfake videos—cleverly designed to steal money and personal information.

BioConnect unveils biometric devices for secure access control

BioConnect introduced its Arc Series biometric devices. The launch includes three innovative devices: Arc Vision, a facial authentication device; Arc Touch, a fingerprint authentication device; and the upcoming Arc Rex, a simple multi-modal facial authentication device, available in September 2025.

BreachLock Unified Platform provides visibility into the organization’s attack surface

Eliminating the inefficiencies, silos, unnecessary complexity, and coverage gaps that security practitioners have faced with fragmented security tools, the newly unveiled BreachLock Unified Platform integrates findings from Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and continuous penetration testing and red teaming into one cohesive platform.

Swimlane Hero helps solve complex security operations problems

Hero streamlines information and context gathering so that teams can make the right decisions in real time. Driven by the convergence of agentic AI and automation, these innovations combine human and machine intelligence to optimize SecOps workflows and maximize return on investment.