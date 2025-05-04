Week in review: Critical SAP NetWeaver flaw exploited, RSAC 2025 Conference

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

RSAC 2025 Conference

RSAC 2025 Conference took place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Check out our microsite for related news, photos, product releases, and more.

Critical SAP NetWeaver flaw exploited by suspected initial access broker (CVE-2025-31324)

CVE-2025-31324, a critical vulnerability in the SAP NetWeaver platform, is being actively exploited by attackers to upload malicious webshells to enable unauthorized file uploads and code execution.

What’s worth automating in cyber hygiene, and what’s not

Cyber hygiene sounds simple. Patch your systems, remove old accounts, update your software. But for large organizations, this gets messy fast. Systems number in the thousands. Teams are scattered. Some machines haven’t been rebooted in months.

Airplay-enabled devices open to attack via “AirBorne” vulnerabilities

Vulnerabilities in Apple’s AirPlay Protocol, AirPlay Software Development Kits (SDKs), and the CarPlay Communication Plug-in could allow attackers to compromise AirPlay-enabled devices developed and sold by Apple and by other companies.

Preparing for the next wave of machine identity growth

Machine identities are multiplying fast, and many organizations are struggling to keep up. In this Help Net Security interview, Wendy Wu, CMO at SailPoint, explains why machine identity security matters, where most companies go wrong, how automation can help, and what the rise of AI agents means for the future of identity management.

Property renters targeted in simple BEC scam

Emails purportedly sent by rental property management firms are being used to steal money from people in France and Canada, Proofpoint researchers have warned.

Why SMEs can no longer afford to ignore cyber risk

In this Help Net Security interview, Steven Furnell, Professor of Cyber Security at the University of Nottingham, illustrates how small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) must reassess their risk exposure and prioritize resilience to safeguard their long-term growth and stability.

44% of the zero-days exploited in 2024 were in enterprise solutions

In 2024, threat actors exploited 75 zero-days – i.e., vulnerabilities previously unknown to vendors, thus without a readily available patch – in a wide variety of attacks.

Want faster products and stronger trust? Build security in, not bolt it on

In this Help Net Security interview, Christopher Kennedy, CISO at Group 1001, discusses how cybersecurity initiatives are reshaping enterprise cybersecurity strategy.

CISA warns about actively exploited Broadcom, Commvault vulnerabilities

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added three new flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog on Monday, affecting Commvault (CVE-2025-3928), Active! Mail (CVE-2025-42599), and Broadcom Brocade (CVE-2025-1976) solutions.

Villain: Open-source framework for managing and enhancing reverse shells

Villain is an open-source Stage 0/1 command-and-control (C2) framework designed to manage multiple reverse TCP and HoaxShell-based shells.

Marks & Spencer cyber incident linked to ransomware group

The “cyber incident” that British multinational retailer Marks & Spencer has been struggling with for over a week is a ransomware attack, multiple sources have asserted.

DDoS attacks jump 358% compared to last year

Cloudflare says it mitigated 20.5 million DDoS attacks in the first quarter of 2025. This is a 358% increase compared to the same time last year.

Threat actors are scanning your environment, even if you’re not

Outpost24 – a European company with global headquarters in Sweden and an international clientele – seeks to help organizations manage their ever-growing attack surfaces.

GoSearch: Open-source OSINT tool for uncovering digital footprints

GoSearch is an open-source OSINT tool built to uncover digital footprints linked to specific usernames.

Ransomware attacks are getting smarter, harder to stop

Ransomware attacks are becoming more refined and pervasive, posing significant challenges to organizations globally.

Online fraud peaks as breaches rise

In this Help Net Security video, Steve Yin, Global Head of Fraud at TransUnion, and Brad Daughdrill, VP, Data Science, Head of Global Fraud Analytics, TransUnion, discuss their latest fraud report focused on data breaches and their severity and impact on financial business.

Eyes, ears, and now arms: IoT is alive

What’s stopping a hacked robot vacuum from tampering with security systems? Or your humanoid helper from opening the front door?

Most critical vulnerabilities aren’t worth your attention

Web applications face a wide range of risks, including known-exploitable vulnerabilities, supply chain attacks, and insecure identity configurations in CI/CD, according to the Datadog State of DevSecOps 2025 report.

Securing the invisible: Supply chain security trends

Adversaries are infiltrating upstream software, hardware, and vendor relationships to quietly compromise downstream targets. Whether it’s a malicious update injected into a CI/CD pipeline, a rogue dependency hidden in open-source code, or tampered hardware components, these attacks bypass traditional defenses by weaponizing trusted channels.

Phone theft is turning into a serious cybersecurity risk

Phone theft is a rising issue worldwide, and it’s more than just a property crime. It’s a serious cybersecurity threat. In the UK alone, the Metropolitan Police seizes 1,000 phones each week.

Product showcase: Ledger Flex secure crypto wallet

The Ledger Flex is a hardware wallet designed for the secure storage of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Download: Edgescan 2025 Vulnerability Statistics Report

Edgescan’s 2025 Vulnerability Statistics Report explores risk density patterns across network/device and application layers, uncovers complex vulnerabilities that automated tools consistently miss, and evaluates the real-world effectiveness of leading vulnerability scoring methodologies, including EPSS, CISA KEV, CVSS, and our proprietary EVSS system.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 29, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: April 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Infosec products of the month: April 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: 1touch.io, Abnormal AI, AppViewX, Arctic Wolf Networks, Bitdefender, BitSight, Bugcrowd, Cato Networks, CyberQP, Cyware, Entrust, Exabeam, Flashpoint, Forescout, Index Engines, Jit, LastPass, PlexTrac, PowerDMARC, RunSafe Security, Saviynt, Seal Security, Seemplicity, Skyhawk Security, Stellar Cyber, Swimlane, Varonis, and Veracode.