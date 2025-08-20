iOS security features you should use to protect your privacy

iOS 18 comes with several privacy and security features that many iPhone users overlook. Knowing how to use them can help you protect your personal information and control which apps can access your data.

USB Accessories Lock

iOS 18 allows you to control whether accessories can connect to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch while it’s locked. By default, this setting is off, which helps prevent unauthorized access to your device through USB or other accessories.

If you regularly use trusted devices, like a USB assistive device for entering your passcode, you can allow them to connect automatically. Otherwise, it’s safer to keep this setting off, so you’ll need to unlock your device before using most accessories.

To manage this:

Open Settings and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode).

Under Allow Access When Locked, toggle on Accessories to let trusted devices connect while your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is locked.

Disable NameDrop

NameDrop lets iPhone users share contact info by bringing their devices close together. It uses AirDrop with NFC for faster, simpler sharing.

When two iPhones are near each other, a prompt appears on both screens so users can choose whether to share or receive contact info. Nothing is shared automatically. User consent is always needed.

To prevent accidental sharing via NameDrop:

Open Settings and tap General, then select AirDrop.

Toggle off Bring Devices Together to disable NameDrop and other automatic sharing features.

Turn off Live Voicemail Transcription

Live Voicemail transcribes incoming voicemails in real time, and the transcription can appear on your Lock Screen, potentially exposing messages to anyone nearby.

To disable Live Voicemail transcription:

Open Settings and scroll down to Apps.

Tap Phone, then select Live Voicemail.

Set it to off so voicemails are only visible after unlocking your device.

Manage Local Network Access

iOS 18 lets you control which apps can access devices on your local Wi-Fi network, such as printers or smart home devices.

How to manage Local Network access:

Open Settings and tap Privacy & Security.

Tap Local Network and review the list of apps requesting access.

Revoke access for any apps you do not trust to ensure only approved apps can communicate with your network devices.

Control Motion & Fitness data

Apps may request access to your motion and fitness data, including steps, workouts, and activity history. iOS 18 allows you to control which apps can see this information.

How to manage Motion & Fitness permissions:

Open Settings and tap Privacy & Security.

Select Motion & Fitness, then either disable Fitness Tracking entirely or manage app-specific permissions.

This prevents unnecessary tracking while still allowing trusted apps to use your motion data.

Manage accessory pairing

AccessorySetupKit lets you control which Bluetooth accessories can pair with your iPhone. Removing unknown or unused devices helps reduce security risks.

How to manage accessory pairing:

Open Settings and tap General.

Tap Privacy & Security, then select Accessories.

Review paired devices and remove any that are unfamiliar or no longer needed. Only trusted accessories can now communicate with your iPhone.

Hide your photos and videos

The Recently Deleted and Hidden collections in the Photos app are locked by default. You need Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to access them, keeping deleted or hidden items secure.

You can also hide the Hidden collection entirely so it does not appear in the Photos app.

To do this, open the Photos app, tap your account in the top-right corner, and turn off Hidden Album.

When using iCloud Photos, any photos you delete or hide are updated across all your devices, ensuring consistent privacy and control over your content.

Read more: