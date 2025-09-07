Week in review: Several companies affected by the Salesloft Drift breach, Sitecore 0-day vulnerability

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, SpyCloud among the affected by Salesloft Drift breach

In the wake of last week’s revelation of a breach at Salesloft by a group tracked by Google as UNC6395, several companies – including Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, PagerDuty, Tanium, and SpyCloud – have confirmed their Salesforce instances were accessed.

Sitecore zero-day vulnerability exploited by attackers (CVE-2025-53690)

A threat actor is leveraging a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-53690) and an exposed sample ASP.NET machine key to breach internet-facing, on-premises deployments of several Sitecore solutions, Mandiant has revealed.

macOS vulnerability allowed Keychain and iOS app decryption without a password

At Nullcon Berlin, a researcher disclosed a macOS vulnerability (CVE-2025-24204) that allowed attackers to read the memory of any process, even with System Integrity Protection (SIP) enabled.

Can AI agents catch what your SOC misses?

A new research project called NetMoniAI shows how AI agents might reshape network monitoring and security. Developed by a team at Texas Tech University, the framework brings together two ideas: distributed monitoring at the edge and AI-driven analysis at the center.

BruteForceAI: Free AI-powered login brute force tool

BruteForceAI is a penetration testing tool that uses LLMs to improve the way brute-force attacks are carried out. Instead of relying on manual setup, the tool can analyze HTML content, detect login form selectors, and prepare the attack process automatically.

LinkedIn expands company verification, mandates workplace checks for certain roles

LinkedIn is rolling out new verification rules to make it easier to confirm that people and companies are who they claim to be. The company will now require workplace verification when someone adds or updates a leadership or recruiter role on their profile. The goal is to cut down on fake accounts and scams while helping businesses, recruiters, and professionals build credibility.

Cloudflare confirms data breach linked to Salesloft Drift supply chain compromise

Cloudflare has also been affected by the Salesloft Drift breach, the US web infrastructure and security company confirmed on Tuesday, and the attackers got their hands on 104 Cloudflare API tokens.

Google fixes actively exploited Android vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-48543, CVE-2025-38352)

Google has provided fixes for over 100 Android vulnerabilities, including CVE-2025-48543 and CVE-2025-38352, which “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

Stealthy attack serves poisoned web pages only to AI agents

AI agents can be tricked into covertly performing malicious actions by websites that are hidden from regular users’ view, JFrog AI architect Shaked Zychlinski has found.

Attackers are exploiting critical SAP S/4HANA vulnerability (CVE-2025-42957)

A critical vulnerability (CVE-2025-42957) in SAP S/4HANA enterprise resource planning software is being exploited by attackers “to a limited extent”, the Dutch National Cyber Security Center (NCSC NL) has warned on Friday.

How gaming experience can help with a cybersecurity career

Many people might not think that playing video games could help build a career in cybersecurity. Yet the skills gained through gaming, even if they don’t seem relevant at first, can be useful in the field.

How to reclaim control over your online shopping data

Online shopping is convenient, saves time, and everything is just a click away. But how often do we stop to think about what happens to the data we leave behind, or the risks that might come with it?

Detecting danger: EASM in the modern security stack

The challenge for security professionals isn’t just defeating threats, it’s finding your vulnerabilities in the first place. That’s where External Attack Surface Management (EASM) tools come in.

September 2025 Patch Tuesday forecast: The CVE matrix

The CVE has become not only the designator around which we organize and rally, but also the resolution of the CVE is the standard against which we are measured.

What the GitGuardian secrets sprawl report reveals about leaked credentials

In this Help Net Security video, Dwayne McDaniel, Senior Developer Advocate at GitGuardian, presents findings from The State of Secrets Sprawl 2025.

Five habits of highly secure development teams

In this Help Net Security video, Brendon Collins, Principal Consultant at Optiv, explores how organizations can embed security and privacy into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) from the very start.

CyberFlex: Flexible Pen testing as a Service with EASM

CyberFlex is an Outpost24 solution that combines the strengths of its Pen-testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions. Customers benefit from continuous coverage of their entire attack application attack surface, while enjoying a flexible consumption model.

Smart ways CISOs can do more with less

In this Help Net Security video, Jill Knesek, CISO at BlackLine, shares practical strategies for CISOs navigating tighter budgets. From maximizing existing tools and vendor partnerships to leveraging AI and making smart investments, she offers actionable advice for maintaining strong security without overspending.

GenAI is fueling smarter fraud, but broken teamwork is the real problem

More than 80 percent of large U.S. companies were targeted by socially engineered fraud in the past year, according to Trustmi’s 2025 Socially Engineered Fraud & Risk Report. Nearly half of those organizations reported a direct financial loss, with many incidents costing more than $500,000.

Cybersecurity signals: Connecting controls and incident outcomes

There is constant pressure on security leaders to decide which controls deserve the most attention and budget. A new study offers evidence on which measures are most closely linked to lower breach risk and how organizations should think about deploying them.

Boards are being told to rethink their role in cybersecurity

A new report from Google Cloud’s Office of the CISO lays out three areas where board oversight is becoming especially important: ransomware, cyber-enabled fraud, and the intersection of innovation and cybersecurity.

Complexity and AI put identity protection to the test

Identity has become a core pillar of cybersecurity strategy. Remote work, cloud-first adoption, and distributed supply chains have moved identity from “a tactical IT consideration to a strategic pillar of cybersecurity,” according to Cisco Duo’s 2025 State of Identity Security report.

Attackers are turning Salesforce trust into their biggest weapon

Salesforce has become a major target for attackers in 2025, according to new WithSecure research into threats affecting customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.

Cutting through CVE noise with real-world threat signals

CISOs are dealing with an overload of vulnerability data. Each year brings tens of thousands of new CVEs, yet only a small fraction ever become weaponized. Teams often fall back on CVSS scores, which label thousands of flaws as “high” or “critical” but fail to show which ones actually matter. The result is wasted effort, long patch backlogs, and exploitable weaknesses left in production.

New threat group uses custom tools to hijack search results

ESET Research has identified a new threat group called GhostRedirector. In June 2025, this group broke into at least 65 Windows servers, mostly in Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States.

File security risks rise as insiders, malware, and AI challenges converge

Breaches tied to file access are happening often, and the costs add up quickly. Many organizations have faced multiple file-related incidents over the last two years, with financial losses stretching into the millions. The fallout often includes stolen customer data, reduced productivity, and exposure of intellectual property.

AIDEFEND: Free AI defense framework

AIDEFEND (Artificial Intelligence Defense Framework) is an open knowledge base dedicated to AI security, providing defensive countermeasures and best practices to help security pros safeguard AI and machine learning systems.

KillChainGraph: Researchers test machine learning framework for mapping attacker behavior

A team of researchers from Frondeur Labs, DistributedApps.ai, and OWASP has developed a new machine learning framework designed to help defenders anticipate attacker behavior across the stages of the Cyber Kill Chain. The work explores how machine learning models can forecast adversary techniques and generate structured attack paths.

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 2, 2025

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.