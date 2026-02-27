New infosec products of the month: February 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from Aikido Security, Avast, Armis, Black Duck, Compliance Scorecard, Fingerprint, Gremlin, Impart Security, Portnox, Redpanda, Socure, SpecterOps, Veza, and Virtana.

Gremlin launches Disaster Recovery Testing for zone, region, and datacenter failovers

Gremlin, the proactive reliability platform, launched Disaster Recovery Testing: a new product built to safely and efficiently test zone, region, and datacenter evacuations and failovers. These large-scale tests ensure businesses maintain digital resilience and business continuity when faced with cloud migrations, compliance concerns, and catastrophic events.

Fingerprint enables enterprises to tell trusted AI agents apart from bots and scrapers

Fingerprint has released Authorized AI Agent Detection, its new ecosystem of AI agents, including OpenAI, AWS AgentCore, Browserbase, Manus and Anchor Browser. The ecosystem enables enterprises to detect authorized agentic AI traffic with 100% certainty, allowing organizations to distinguish trusted, permissioned automation from malicious bots and scrapers.

Socure unifies identity, fraud, and program integrity for government at scale

Socure has released Socure for Government (SocureGov) RiskOS to help public sector organizations deliver simpler, faster, and more transparent digital identity verification and fraud prevention at scale.

Avast brings deepfake scam detection to Windows PCs and mobile devices

Avast announced the full international availability of Avast Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro on mobile devices, alongside the launch of Avast Deepfake Guard on Windows PCs, a new AI-powered feature designed to proactively analyze and detect malicious audio in video content. Together, these launches expand the Avast scam protection ecosystem, extending coverage across mobile and PC to help protect people from scams across text messages, calls, and video platforms.

Armis Centrix brings unified, AI-driven application security to the SDLC

Armis has announced Armis Centrix for Application Security, which unifies application security across an organization’s software development lifecycle. The technology helps security teams secure code as a next-generation attack vector to fortify organizations’ defenses and protect against cyber threats.

BloodHound Scentry helps organizations reduce identity risk and close attack paths

SpecterOps has announced BloodHound Scentry, a new service designed to help customers accelerate their APM practice and reduce identity risk. BloodHound Scentry combines the power of BloodHound Enterprise with SpecterOps tradecraft experts and practitioners to provide customers with tailored guidance for attack path remediation, advanced analysis for emerging threats, and privilege zone design to protect critical assets.

Portnox expands ZTNA with passwordless access for RDP, SSH, and enterprise consoles

Portnox has unveiled a major expansion of its zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution, extending credential-free access beyond web and on-premises applications to include enterprise console-based applications.

Black Duck expands Polaris platform with unified, automated security across all major SCMs

Black Duck has announced the availability of a set of enhanced Black Duck Polaris Platform integrations across all major source code management (SCM) platforms, including GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. The Polaris Platform is an integrated, software-as-a-service application security platform powered by the static application security testing, software composition analysis, and dynamic application security testing engines.

Impart enables safe, in-app enforcement against AI-powered bots

Impart Security has launched Programmable Bot Protection, a runtime approach to bot defense that brings detection and enforcement together within the application. Impart makes enforcement operational by enabling teams to see what would be blocked before turning it on.

Compliance Scorecard v10 delivers context-driven AI for explainable compliance decisions

Compliance Scorecard announced the release of v10, introducing governed, audit-ready AI designed to support defensible compliance decision-making for managed service providers (MSPs). Compliance Scorecard v10 applies AI only within a structured system of validated context and controls. The platform is built on a simple premise: AI can only be trusted in compliance if the required context already exists. As a result, v10 treats AI as a governed system of decision support, not a conversational interface.

Virtana expands MCP Server to bring full-stack enterprise context to AI agents

Virtana announced the latest version of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, bringing full-stack enterprise visibility directly to AI agents and LLMs so machines can understand enterprise operations as complete systems rather than isolated signals.

Redpanda brings identity, policy control, and data governance to AI agents

Redpanda announced the availability of new core capabilities in the Redpanda Agentic Data Plane (ADP), including a centralized AI gateway, AI observability and evaluation via OpenTelemetry, AI agents, and unified authentication and authorization. Together, these features form a unified governance layer that allows enterprises to securely connect AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to live enterprise data with visibility and control.

Aikido Infinite introduces continuous, self-remediating AI penetration testing

Aikido Security has unveiled Aikido Infinite, a continuous AI penetration testing solution that autonomously validates and remediates vulnerabilities. Infinite reduces risk with every release by testing software changes as they move through deployment, confirming exploitability, and fixing vulnerabilities within the same workflow.

Veza expands platform with AI Access Agents for enterprise identity governance

Veza expanded its platform with Veza Access Agents, a set of purpose-built AI agents designed to automate complex identity and access governance tasks for enterprises. Veza also announced advancements to its AI Agent Security product, providing organizations with deeper visibility into agent risks and greater control over third-party AI agents, large language models (LLMs), AI apps, and AI infrastructure (MCP).