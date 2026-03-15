Week in review: AiTM phishing kit used to hijack AWS accounts, year-long malware campaign targets HR

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:

Turning expertise into opportunity for women in cybersecurity

Speaker diversity in cybersecurity has been a talking point for over a decade, with panels, pledges, and dedicated conference tracks failing to produce change. Stages still skew heavily male, even as women represent millions of qualified professionals in the field. SheSpeaksCyber, a free and open directory launched by the Women4Cyber Foundation, aims to close that gap by making female experts discoverable to event organizers worldwide. We spoke with founder Erlend Andreas Gjære about how it works and why now.

Decoding silence: How deaf and hard-of-hearing pros are breaking into cybersecurity

Stu Hirst was already a CISO when he started to go deaf. It was 2023, and the hearing loss crept in over months, enough for him to adapt, to lean on hearing aids and captions, to quietly reorganize his calendar around the cognitive load of processing sound. It was manageable. Then, in July 2025, it wasn’t.

Airbus CSO on supply chain blind spots, space threats, and the limits of AI red-teaming

Pascal Andrei, CSO at Airbus, knows that the aerospace and defense sector is facing a threat environment that is evolving faster than most organizations can track. From sub-tier suppliers quietly becoming entry points for state-backed attackers, to satellites emerging as targets in an increasingly contested space domain, the risks are real and growing.

Cloud-audit: Fast, open-source AWS security scanner

Running AWS security audits without a dedicated security team typically means choosing between enterprise platforms with per-check billing and generic open-source scanners that produce findings with no remediation guidance. Cloud-audit, a Python CLI tool published on GitHub by Mariusz Gebala, takes a narrower scope and attaches a fix to every finding it generates.

Agentic attack chains advance as infostealers flood criminal markets

Cybercriminals spent much of 2025 automating their operations, shifting from one-off attacks to systems that can run entire intrusion cycles with minimal human input. Data collected from criminal forums, illicit marketplaces, and underground chat services shows a threat environment where stolen identity data, unpatched vulnerabilities, and ransomware operations are interdependent. The findings come from Flashpoint’s 2026 Global Threat Intelligence Report, pulling data directly from sources across open and restricted online spaces.

Stop fixing OT security with IT thinking

In this Help Net Security interview, Ejona Preçi, Group CISO at Lindal Group, discusses the specific cybersecurity challenges in manufacturing environments. The conversation covers why standard IT security practices break down on shop floors, where PLCs and decade-old firmware were never designed to be networked.

This spy tool has been quietly stealing data for years

ESET researchers have traced the resurgence of Sednit through a modern toolkit built around two complementary implants, BeardShell and Covenant, each relying on a separate cloud provider to ensure operational resilience. This dual-implant architecture has enabled sustained surveillance of Ukrainian military personnel since at least April 2024.

Fake Claude Code install pages highlight rise of “InstallFix” attacks

Users looking for Anthropic’s Claude Code agentic AI coding tool are being tricked via fake Claude Code install pages into running malware, Push Security researchers have warned. The attackers behind this scheme are faithfully cloning Anthropic’s installation page, hosting it on a lookalike domain, and paying Google to surface those fake pages on the top of its results when users ask how to “install Claude Code”, “Claude Code CLI”, or simply “Claude Code”.

Attackers use AiTM phishing kit, typosquatted domains to hijack AWS accounts

Phishers are targeting AWS accounts holders with fake email security alerts and redirecting them to a high-fidelity clone of the AWS Management Console sign-in page, Datadog researchers have warned. The campaign has been running since the end of February and possibly earlier. “In one observed case, the operator authenticated to a compromised AWS account within 20 minutes of credential submission,” the researchers noted.

HR, recruiters targeted in year-long malware campaign

An attack campaign targeting HR departments and job recruiters has been stealthily compromising systems, Aryaka researchers have discovered. By avoiding analysis environments and leveraging a specialized module designed to kill antivirus and endpoint detection software, the Russian-speaking attacker(s) behind this campaign have managed to keep their activity largely under the radar.

Microsoft patches 80+ vulnerabilities, six flagged as “more likely” to be exploited

On March 2026 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft addressed 80+ vulnerabilities affecting its software and cloud services. Of these, two were publicly disclosed, but not actively exploited. The two publicly disclosed flaws are CVE-2026-21262, a vulnerability in SQL Server that may allow attackers to gain SQLAdmin privileges, and CVE-2026-26127, a .NET flaw that can be triggered for a denial of service attack.

Researchers uncover AI-powered vishing platform

A vishing-as-a-service platform that helps scammers carry out so-called “press 1” scams is misusing text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities provided by AI voice technology company ElevenLabs, Mirage Security researchers claim. For “press 1” scams, fraudsters spoof phone numbers of trusted institutions (e.g., bank), call up potential victims and try to scare them with pre-recorded messages into sharing sensitive information.

ShinyHunters claims new campaign targeting Salesforce Experience Cloud sites

Salesforce customers have, once again, been targeted by the ShinyHunters group – or, at least, it’s what the group claims. On Saturday, Saleforce confirmed that its security team has identified an attack campaign by unnamed malicious actors looking to access customers’ data.

Does Anthropic deserve the trust of the cybersecurity community?

The cybersecurity industry runs on trust. The belief that when a vendor says they will behave a certain way, they will, that critical CVEs are in fact critical, or when companies say they’re GDPR compliant, they really are. But earning trust is not a one-and-done thing.

Zero trust, zero buzzwords: Here’s what it means

In this Help Net Security video, Murat Balaban, CEO of Zenarmor, breaks down zero trust and zero trust network access (ZTNA) without the buzzwords. The video covers why this approach matters, including the risk of lateral movement after a breach and the growing number of remote workers accessing private resources.

Passwords, MFA, and why neither is enough

Passwords weren’t enough, so we added MFA. Now MFA isn’t enough either. In this Help Net Security video, Karlo Zatylny, CTO/CISO at Portnox, walks through why each layer of identity security has failed and what comes next.

OpenAI joins the race in AI-assisted code security

OpenAI introduced Codex Security⁠, an AI agent that reviews codebases to find, verify, and help fix software vulnerabilities. The launch comes a few weeks after rival Anthropic unveiled its Claude Code Security tool. The feature is available in research preview via Codex Web for ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, Business, and Edu customers, with free access for the next month.

No more soft play, President Trump warns in new cyber strategy

The White House released “President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America,” a policy framework outlining the administration’s priorities for maintaining U.S. leadership in cyberspace. The seven-page cyber strategy commits to a coordinated, government-wide response to cyber threats that extends beyond cyberspace and relies on close cooperation with allies, industry, and academia.

Russian hackers crack into officials’ Signal and WhatsApp accounts

Russian state hackers are trying to break into Signal and WhatsApp accounts used by diplomats, military staff, and government officials worldwide, Dutch intelligence agencies warned. They believe journalists and other people who attract attention from Moscow may also be affected.

Phishing campaign spoofs local officials to steal permit fees

The FBI is warning about a phishing scheme in which cybercriminals impersonate city and county officials to solicit fraudulent payments for planning and zoning permits. Criminals mine publicly available permit data to find likely targets and make their outreach appear legitimate.

Teen crew caught selling DDoS attack tools

Seven minors who distributed online programs designed to facilitate DDoS attacks have been identified by Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC). They were between 12 and 16 at the time of the crime. According to investigators, using the tools they administered, the minors attacked popular websites, including auction and sales portals, IT domains, hosting services and accommodation booking sites. The activity was profit-driven, with the suspects earning money from the operation.

Microsoft flips Windows Autopatch to default hotpatch security updates

Microsoft is changing the default behavior in Windows Autopatch so that hotpatch security updates are enabled automatically for eligible devices managed through Microsoft Intune or the Microsoft Graph API starting with the May 2026 Windows security update.

Software vulnerabilities push credential abuse aside in cloud intrusions

Cloud intrusions are unfolding on shorter timelines, with attackers leaning more on unpatched software and compromised identities. Google Cloud’s Cloud Threat Horizons Report H1 2026 reflects incident response and intelligence findings from the second half of 2025 and shows how access methods and objectives are changing in cloud and SaaS environments.

YouTube draws a line on deepfakes involving politicians and journalists

With deepfakes becoming more common, YouTube has expanded access to its AI-driven likeness detection system to a pilot group of government officials, journalists and political candidates. The step follows an earlier rollout of the tool to creators in the company’s Partner Program.

Anthropic forms institute to study long-term AI risks facing society

Anthropic has established the Anthropic Institute, a research unit focused on studying the societal effects of AI and informing policy responses to risks from more advanced systems. The company believes rapid advances in AI will force governments and industries to confront difficult questions about jobs, economic disruption and system governance. It also raises concerns about how AI systems express values, how those standards are set and how future self-improving systems should be monitored and regulated.

Wireless vulnerabilities are doubling every few years

Wireless vulnerabilities are being disclosed at a rate that has no precedent in the fifteen-year history of systematic tracking. In 2025, researchers published 937 new wireless-related CVEs, an average of 2.5 per day, according to a threat report from Bastille Networks based on data from the NIST National Vulnerability Database.

WhatsApp is giving parents peace of mind over their kids’ privacy

WhatsApp has introduced parent-managed accounts designed for pre-teens, giving parents and guardians new controls over contacts, group participation, and how the app is used.

War spreads into cyberspace after Iran-linked hackers hit medtech giant Stryker

An Iran-linked hacking group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on U.S. medical device giant Stryker, marking a potential escalation of cyber activity tied to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities dismantle SocksEscort proxy network behind millions in fraud

SocksEscort, a residential proxy network used to exploit thousands of compromised home routers worldwide and facilitate large-scale fraud that cost victims millions of dollars, has been disrupted in an international law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Submarine cables move to the center of critical infrastructure security debate

The cables running along the ocean floor carry the overwhelming majority of the world’s cross-border data traffic, and for most of their operational history they have attracted little strategic attention. That is changing. A new sector report from Capacity Insights draws on interviews with senior executives across the subsea industry to examine how demand growth, hyperscaler investment, and geopolitical pressure are converging on infrastructure that governments and operators are only beginning to treat as a security priority.

Product showcase: Fing Desktop puts network visibility on your screen

Phones, laptops, smart TVs, cameras, and smart home equipment all use the same network. Knowing what’s connected helps users manage performance and security. Fing Desktop provides tools that identify devices, test connectivity, and analyze network activity.

Open-source tool Sage puts a security layer between AI agents and the OS

Autonomous AI agents running on developer workstations execute shell commands, fetch URLs, and write files with little or no inspection of what they are doing. Open-source project Sage inserts an interception layer between an AI agent and those operations, checking each action before it proceeds.

More AI tools, more burnout! New research explains why

Workflows built around multiple AI agents and constant tool switching are adding cognitive strain across large enterprises. A recent Harvard Business Review analysis describes this pattern as “AI brain fry,” a form of mental fatigue tied to intensive use and oversight of AI systems.

OpenWrt 25.12.0 ships with new package manager, built-in upgrade tool, support for 2200+ devices

OpenWrt 25.12.0 is now available for download. The release incorporates over 4,700 commits since branching from OpenWrt 24.10. One of the most significant structural changes in 25.12.0 is the replacement of the opkg package manager with apk, the Alpine Package Keeper. The OpenWrt fork of opkg is no longer maintained, and the project moved to apk as an actively maintained alternative.

Bug bounties are broken, and the best security pros are moving on

Penetration testing engagements are organized as scheduled contracts with defined scope, set testing windows, and direct communication channels with client teams. Cobalt’s 2026 Pentester Profile Report describes growing preference for penetration testing as a service (PTaaS) and contract-based testing models.

The people behind cyber extortion are often in their forties

Many cybercrime investigations end with arrests or indictments that reveal little about the people behind the operations. When authorities do disclose demographic details, the pattern that emerges does not match the common assumption that cyber offenders are mostly very young. Analysis in the Security Navigator 2026 report from Orange Cyberdefense points to a different age profile, with a strong concentration of offenders in mid-career adulthood.

New Claude tool uses AI agents to find bugs in pull requests

Anthropic’s Claude Code Review is a new tool, available as a research preview beta for Team and Enterprise plans, that sends a team of AI agents to examine every pull request. The system dispatches multiple agents that look for bugs in parallel. Findings go through a verification step to filter out false positives, and confirmed issues are ranked by severity.

Messenger can warn you about sketchy links without knowing what you clicked

Meta’s Advanced browsing protection (ABP) helps Messenger identify and warn users about potentially harmful websites they open from a chat. Malicious sites can try to steal passwords, collect personal information, or install malware.

Meta turns to AI to sniff out scams on Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp

Meta’s new tools on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp protect users from scams. They use advanced AI systems to analyze text, images, and surrounding context and identify sophisticated scam patterns. The systems detect impersonation of celebrities, public figures, and brands. They also identify deceptive links and domain impersonation and take action against content that redirects people to sites that mimic legitimate ones.

ENISA advisory examines package manager security risks

Developers install external libraries with a single command, and that step can introduce more code than expected into a project environment. Dependency resolution inside package managers extends software supply chains across large collections of external components. ENISA’s Technical Advisory for Secure Use of Package Managers, released in March 2026, examines how this development practice expands exposure across software ecosystems.

AI coding agents keep repeating decade-old security mistakes

Coding agents are now writing production features on real development teams, and a new report from DryRun Security shows that those agents introduce security vulnerabilities at a high rate across nearly every type of application they build.

EU Parliament backs extension of CSAM detection rules until 2027

The European Parliament has voted to extend a temporary exemption to EU privacy legislation that allows online platforms to voluntarily detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 10, 2026

We’ve scoured the market to bring you a selection of roles that span various skill levels within the cybersecurity field. Check out this weekly selection of cybersecurity jobs available right now.

New infosec products of the week: March 13, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Binary Defense, Mend.io, OPSWAT, Singulr AI, SOC Prime, Terra Security, and Vicarius.