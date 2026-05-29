New infosec products of the month: May 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from Alation, AppOmni, Apricorn, ASAPP, Babel Street, Checksum, Cogent, CTERA, Forward, LastPass, Operant AI, Riverbed, Sysdig, Trust3 AI, TrustCloud, VIAVI, Versa Networks, and XM Cyber.

Operant AI Endpoint Protector secures AI agents and MCP tools

Operant AI has launched Operant Endpoint Protector, a new addition to its AI Defense Platform that enables enterprise IT and security teams to discover, detect, and defend against threats across every AI tool, coding agent, and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-connected workflow used by employees, directly at the endpoint where most consequential AI activity takes place.

VIAVI CyberFlood CF1000 pushes 400G validation for multi-terabit AI data centers

VIAVI Solutions has announced the launch of its next-generation CyberFlood CF1000 Appliance, a native 400G security and application performance test platform for the validation of multi-terabit security and AI data center infrastructures at scale.

Developed for network equipment vendors, hyperscale data center operators and service providers, the CyberFlood CF1000 enables OSI Layer 4-7 validation of critical infrastructure under real-world encrypted and dynamic mixed traffic conditions including Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs), DDoS mitigation systems, VPN gateways, zero-trust architectures and AI inference fabrics.

LastPass Mobile Smart Scanner improves password security

LastPass has launched Mobile Smart Scanner, a solution that converts photographs of typed or handwritten credentials into structured, ready-to-use password entries that can be reviewed, saved, and autofilled directly from the vault.

Available in early access for Free, Premium, and Family plan customers, the feature extracts the site URL, username, and password from a single scan taken with the LastPass mobile app. No manual typing, no third-party upload. Scanning occurs on-device consistent with the LastPass “zero-trust” security approach of the product.

Sysdig delivers cloud security that runs inside AI coding agents

Sysdig announced headless cloud security, a cyberdefense platform designed for the agentic AI era. Sysdig Headless Cloud Security enables customers to drop the traditional, one-size-fits-all UI approach and equip their AI agents as the primary operators of machine-speed, data-driven cyberdefense.

The questionnaire-based TPRM model is broken, and TrustCloud has a fix

TrustCloud announced a new version of TrustLens, its third party risk management (TPRM) solution. The new TrustLens agentic AI capabilities focus on delivering four requirements every CISO wants in their TPRM program: speed, accuracy, coverage, and proactive risk mitigation.

Alation AI Governance creates a system of record for AI oversight

Alation has introduced Alation AI Governance, a new offering that gives enterprises the system of record they are missing for AI compliance. The solution registers every AI model, agent, and tool into a single inventory, maps each to applicable regulations, generates evidence-backed model cards, routes approvals through regulation-aware workflows, and produces a live compliance posture for the executive team on demand, not on deadline.

Versa CSPM brings continuous visibility to cloud risk and compliance exposure

Versa has announced Versa Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), extending the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform to provide continuous visibility, prioritization, and remediation of cloud risk across environments. With CSPM, Versa combines secure access protection and cloud posture risk on a single platform, delivering the visibility security teams need to quantify and reduce enterprise cyber exposure.

Apricorn hardens ASK3 encrypted USB drive for extreme conditions

Apricorn has announced enhancements to its Aegis Secure Key 3.0 (ASK3), delivering faster performance and new environmental protection capabilities designed to secure the device and its data in the most demanding physical circumstances.

Babel Street targets AI-driven threats with new agentic investigation capabilities

Babel Street has launched Insights Investigator, a new agentic capability that puts tradecraft-trained AI agents at the front edge of investigative work while ensuring analysts remain in control of scope, logic, and outcomes of their missions. As part of the Babel Street Insights platform, Investigator represents a shift from search and AI-assisted queries to analyst-directed, AI-executed investigations.

Trust3 AI focuses on AI agent risks with MCP Security layer

Trust3 AI has announced the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security, establishing a new standard for safeguarding enterprise agentic AI workloads. This solution forms a key capability within Trust3 AI’s enterprise agent control plane, empowering security and governance teams with a unified trust layer to seamlessly and safely connect AI agents with vital business data, applications, and systems.

CTERA brings AI insights and automation for unstructured data

CTERA has announced the launch of CTERA InsightAI, an agentic AI intelligence layer for the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. The new capability is designed to help enterprises understand, manage, secure, and optimize unstructured data environments. CTERA InsightAI adds AI-driven insights and automation to data operations, expanding traditional data observability capabilities.

Forward launches Predict to test network changes before deployment

Forward has unveiled Forward Predict, a new capability that allows organizations to evaluate the impact of network changes before deployment. By testing proposed changes against a digital twin of the production network, Forward Predict helps identify potential issues before they reach live environments and supports safer network operations at scale.

Riverbed introduces new Aternity tools for autonomous IT operations

Riverbed has announced new capabilities for Aternity designed to support autonomous IT operations for digital experience management. The updates help digital workplace teams move toward prevention-focused operations through broader visibility, context-aware intelligence, and governance controls that support automated workflows.

ASAPP expands adversarial testing for enterprise AI systems

ASAPP has launched Continuous Red Teaming, a new capability that integrates adversarial AI testing directly into ASAPP’s model evaluation framework. The new capability is built on Promptfoo, an AI security platform that helps enterprises detect and address vulnerabilities in AI systems during development.

AppOmni’s Marlin AI automates SaaS threat analysis, triage, and remediation at scale

AppOmni has launched Marlin AI to transform how enterprise organizations defend complex SaaS applications. Marlin AI delivers autonomous AI-powered SaaS security that leverages AppOmni’s deep SaaS application observability. It actively correlates SaaS security indicators, performs deep investigations, and guides security teams to immediate solutions.

Cogent targets exploit-to-remediation gap with new AI-powered security capabilities

Cogent has launched two new platform capabilities designed to reduce the time between vulnerability disclosure and confirmed remediation. Zero Day Response identifies exposure within minutes of public disclosure, without waiting for scanner signatures. Autonomous Remediation determines the right fix, assesses business impact before execution, and confirms that the vulnerability has been resolved.

XM Cyber enhances identity risk visibility with continuous exposure management capabilities

XM Cyber has announced platform enhancements aimed at helping organizations reduce identity risk, compounded by AI-enabled attackers. According to Gartner, “By 2028, 70% of CISOs will use identity visibility and intelligence capabilities to shrink the IAM attack surface, reducing the risks of credential compromise.”

Checksum introduces Continuous Quality Agent for automated test generation and healing

Checksum has launched its Continuous Quality Agent, an autonomous system that runs nightly against deployed applications and automatically heals broken tests without waiting for an engineer to open a dashboard or write a prompt.