Consumers neglecting mobile security despite growing number of threats

Over the past year, consumers have adapted to many changes, including the rapid shift towards a digital-first lifestyle. This has led to an emphasis on consumers dependence on mobile devices, as they look to execute nearly all daily activities via devices while on-the-go, exposing them to most digital risks.

A new McAfee report reveals that 49% of U.S. consumers do not use mobile security software to protect their sensitive data, thus leaving them vulnerable to these increasingly advanced cyberattacks.

Mobile malware skyrocketing

Attackers know that consumers are using their mobile devices for working, banking, shopping and social media activity, often storing and sharing sensitive information through various apps and digital channels.

58% of U.S. consumers said they either do not know or do not feel secure when it comes to their mobile security – and only 36% have a clear understanding of the information stored in their mobile devices. As a result of the pandemic-induced mobile activity, cybercriminals are launching sophisticated scams, targeted specifically at mobile devices and software.

The McAfee report found that mobile malware grew 118% from Q3 to Q4 2020, with common attacks including malicious apps, email / text phishing, spoofed networks.

As consumers became more and more digitally connected, it is critical that they stay educated and proactive about protecting all of their sensitive data.

Consumers mobile security best practices