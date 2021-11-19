New infosec products of the week: November 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from 1Password, Fortanix, Jetico, Palo Alto Networks, Saviynt, StorONE, Viavi Solutions and WatchGuard.

1Password 8 for Windows is here, features enhanced security and privacy

1Password 8 for Windows is now available. The new version features a modern design, increased productivity capabilities, and enhanced security and privacy features. 1Password 8 also enables users to access the newest browser extension capabilities, including saving logins, creating strong and unique passwords, an inline menu and a shared lock state between app and browser extension.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud 3.0 protects cloud environments from development to runtime

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud 3.0 offers organizations cloud code security to embed critical protections in the development process, agentless security to complement existing agent-based protection, and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for Microsoft Azure.

WatchGuard increases operational efficiency with four endpoint security modules

WatchGuard Technologies has announced four new endpoint security modules in WatchGuard Cloud including Patch Management, Full Encryption, Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) and Data Control.

Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud secures cloud assets for Microsoft customers

Saviynt released its 2021 Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC), delivering security and compliance capabilities for Microsoft customers and providing end-to-end privileged identity and session management through a new Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) PIM integration.

Viavi Observer 3D v18.6 delivers network visibility across hybrid IT environments

Viavi Solutions released Observer 3D v18.6, enhancing the comprehensive network performance and monitoring (NPM) platform to enable true three-dimensional network observability across locations, data sources, and scales of deployment.

Fortanix Confidential AI uses sensitive data without compromising privacy or compliance

Fortanix introduced Confidential AI, a new software and infrastructure subscription service that leverages Fortanix’s confidential computing to improve the quality and accuracy of data models, as well as to keep data models secure.

StorONE S1:Backup enables companies to complete their ransomware recovery strategy

StorONE‘s new S1:Backup works with Veeam, Rubrik, HYCU, Commvault, and others to ensure backup data is immutable to ransomware attacks and extends the value to backup infrastructures while lowering the total cost of backup storage ownership.

Jetico BCWipe Total WipeOut 5 offers an enhanced overview of all wiping operations

With secure boot added to BCWipe Total WipeOut, pre-boot wiping modules are now securely signed. This new feature provides seamless integration with Windows and saves time during reload as there is no need to turn off Secure Signing Verification before wiping. Additionally, BCWipe Total WipeOut supports modern NVMe devices without slowing down performance.